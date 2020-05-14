Running barefoot on very cold or very hot surfaces will only harm your feet

Running in the wrong shoes is uncomfortable because the feet cannot fully unfold inside. This is one of the factors why run barefoot it is a common alternative for some people.

But how true is it that running barefoot is better than running in some kind of footwear? We will answer the question below.

Regarding physical performance

Ricardo Marco, Graduated in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, told the BBC that running barefoot is not much different from running with sneakers in terms of physical performance, at least in the amateur sphere. It’s never been tried to determine the difference between running barefoot and running in sneakers at sporting events.

A common hypothesis places some importance on technique that is used to run; While people who wear sneakers do it with the heel, barefoot runners do it with the midfoot.

And certain studies would indicate that running barefoot would increase oxygen consumption by 4%, making it a slightly more demanding activity.

Health and running barefoot

Running barefoot has positive health effects, such as less likely to experience lower back pain as a result of cushioning the tread with the midfoot, a technique commonly used by runners.

On the other hand, running barefoot would allow the body to know how to cushion the impact on the surface, something that does not happen with footwear, since the sneakers act as barriers that prevent direct contact between the foot and the surface. The impact is camouflaged, but it continues to occur.

Run barefoot It is not recommended for surfaces with extreme temperatures or that present aspects that harm the condition of your feet. In these situations, the alternative that will contribute most to your health is running with footwear.

.