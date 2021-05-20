Is it better to drink bottled water than from the tap?

Other people prefer to buy the carafe of water because the water from the tap directly tastes bad, like lime or chlorine. This can be the case since these substances and others are added to the liquid element to ensure that it is safe, that by drinking it we will not catch gastroenteritis or something much worse. The taste of the water is also influenced by the state of the pipes of the building in which we live, the area and even the type of water in each city and community. And although tap water does not taste the same in Valencia as in Asturias, it is safe. According to the technical report of the Ministry of Health, 99.5% of the network water in Spain is suitable for consumption. There are only isolated cases in which it is indicated as “non-potable water”. Therefore, the water that comes to our house through the tap is free from microorganisms or polluting substances.

Have you heard that bottled water from weak mineralization is it better, especially for people who tend to develop kidney stones? In this regard, Gemma del Caño, pharmacist and food safety expert explains the following in her book We no longer eat like we used to, and thank goodness! (Paidós): “This is still a strategy of marketing that does not have scientific evidence, since the formation of kidney stones is determined by many factors and not exclusively by drinking one type of water or another ”. If you have a baby and have been recommended bottled water, things change. “His kidneys are more immature. Although they can consume tap water, weak mineralized water will control the amount of minerals that are provided in each baby food or bottle. Waters with more than 1000 mg / l of dry residue or with more than 200 mg of sodium per liter are not recommended. If we know the composition of the mains water and it is similar to these data, there is no problem, but if the water is very hard, we always have the option of bottled ”.

What is done with the water that passes through a water treatment plant and ends up coming out of the tap?

For the water that reaches our homes to be drinkable, it must go through different processes, including the addition of oxidizing compounds to remove organic matter and heavy metals, others to stabilize the pH, flocculants to sediment … Then it is decanted, so that the clean water remains on the top and the residues below. It is then filtered again, this time using activated carbon to ensure that no substances are left that have escaped from the other procedures, as well as eliminating possible traces of the compounds that have been added to the water. Subsequently, this water is disinfected, to eliminate pathogenic microorganisms and prevent us from dying from having drunk a glass of water.

Disinfection is usually done with chlorine And yes, it is a powerful process. “Disinfection is an aggressive process, but we must be calm since the amount of disinfectant is regulated depending on the quality of the water that has reached the treatment plant. Of course, provided that it is guaranteed that the legal limits”Explains Del Caño. “In these plants, the water passes more controls even than in the bottling plants. So no, there are no risks of poisoning ”.

Drinking tap water is much cheaper than buying it at the supermarket (up to three hundred times cheaper) and we will be helping the environment by reducing our consumption of plastic. If what we dislike is the taste, there is the option of getting a filter jug. Of course, as Del Caño recommends: “Be careful with the jugs with filters, sometimes we do not change them as often as we should and they are an important accumulation of bacteria”.