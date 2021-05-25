Is it bad to cut your nails too short?

05/25/2021 at 5:55 PM CEST

The nails of our hands and our feet are made up of “laminated layers of a protein called keratin and grow from the base of the nail below the cuticle “, according to explain from Mayo Clinic, an American institution dedicated to medical outreach. In general, healthy nails have a smooth, groove-free appearance, as well as being devoid of marks, blemishes, and discolorations. That is something that we all intuit. However, doubts regarding the appropriate length of the nails are less easy to clarify and raise certain questions. For example, Is it bad to cut them too short?

To solve it, we go to the specialized medium for health information WebMD. In one of his articles echoes an investigation carried out by scientists from the University of Nottingham, in the United Kingdom, regarding this matter. The conclusion? “Daily trimming of fingernails and toenails to make them look good could lead to serious nail conditions“. The causes of these conditions are, as collected from WebMD, in the physical stress caused on the nails, which manages to unbalance the natural growth of the same. The consequences can include deformations.

The researchers, scientists specialized in the area of ​​physics, developed a general equation for the nail taking into account the forces that allow it to grow. This equation showed mathematically what we pointed out before: “that when the forces are out of balance, and a nail grows too fast or too slow, tension could be produced in the whole nail and cause it to change shape over time”. It is a phenomenon that occurs with greater intensity in large nails. Hence “ingrown toenails occur mainly on the big toe“. But what can we do?

“Looking at our results, we suggest that nail beauty fans who get their nails trimmed every day opt for straight or parabolic edges, curved into a hoopas otherwise they can amplify the stress imbalance, which could lead to a number of serious conditions, says one of the authors of the research, Cyril Rauch. These conditions include not only the incarnation of the nails, but also others such as the pincer nail or the spoon nail. The way to protect yourself from it is, in other words, “minimize stress on nail growths “.

And this can be achieved both by opting for the cuts recommended by WebMD specialists and by reducing the frequency of nail trimming. In addition, and to keep the nails in perfect condition, the Mayo Clinic recommends several key actions. How to keep nails dry and clean to prevent bacteria from growing under them, use moisturizing cream on nails and cuticles, or eat healthy to strengthen nails, especially if they are weak or brittle. It may also be advisable to go to the doctor. Sometimes weak nails could hide another problem.