Is it as healthy as it looks?

More and more people are aware of the need to reduce the amounts of sugar in your diet. Logically, like everything in life, glucose is very necessary for our body, but at specific doses. If we go overboard, increasing sweet intakes with added sugars, certain health problems may begin to occur. But what would it be without a little sweetness in life? For those with a sweet tooth, eliminating it completely is complicated. For this reason, the use of certain artificial sweeteners began to spread first. Later, however, the rise of the movement Real Food has led to the direct use of the natural sweetness of fruits such as bananas or dates.

The latter, especially the Medjoul dates, are frequently used to make pasta with which realfooders substitute the sugar in their desserts. Initially this was something typical of the homemade and occasional pastries. However, it has become so prevalent that it can already be seen even in certain industrial products, whose biggest claim is that all its ingredients are natural. Is the arrival of these products in our supermarkets positive? There is no simple answer, because everything depends on the prism with which we look at it and, above all, on the information that we have as consumers.

Free sugars versus intrinsic sugar

The reason dates are so famous as sweeteners is because they are considered a good substitute for free sugars. Those that metabolize rapidly are known as such. When we speak of metabolism we refer to the process by which these sugars are transformed into the glucose that cells use, for example, to obtain energy. The problem with this procedure being carried out very quickly is that there is no time to take advantage of everything, so part of that sugar ends up being stored as fat. In addition, large insulin spikes, something unhealthy that, in the long run, can lead to metabolic diseases, such as diabetes.

It is healthier to take whole fruit than juice

When we eat fruit, the sugars it contains are surrounded by a matrix, composed especially by fiber. This slows down your metabolism, so that a better conversion to glucose occurs, without large spikes in insulin.

It is also the reason why it is considered healthier to take whole fruit than juice. If we eat one Orange, we will take advantage of the intrinsic sugars of the fruit, but if we squeeze it we are eliminating the matrix, leaving the free sugars.

If we use date paste, we can consider that we are taking advantage of its intrinsic sugars. However, in conversation with Hypertextual, the scientific disseminator and food technologist Mario Sánchez explained that, in reality, there is a kind of nutritional limbo. “We could doubt whether their sugars remain intrinsic or become free after processing them in the form of paste or puree,” he says. “In fact, there is no consensus on it. The who it does not include crushed dates as a source of free sugars, however the UK Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition does consider them as such ”.

So what about dates?

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Sweetening a food with date paste will always be better than making it with sugar. But not at any price.

The sweets must be of occasional consumption, with or without dates

For example, if we do it at home, it will usually be for sweeten a dessert, which may also contain other very natural and real ingredients, but as a whole they are still for a occasional consumption. The problem is that we can believe that, since everything is so natural, we can consume them more frequently and in greater quantities. The same happens if it is an industrial product. Now, what amount is considered too much? Everything will depend on the circumstances each.

While for free sugars the who recommends not to go beyond 25 grams daily, there is no figure for intrinsics. This, according to Sánchez, is because “they do not pose a problem in the current context.” However, “we are seeing more and more the rise of hyperpalatable products made with healthy raw materials that can confuse us a bit ”.

Therefore, we must be aware of what we are taking. When it comes to a sweet or dessert, with or without dates, it should be consumed occasionally. If it is, for example, one of those bars commercial whose consumption is increasingly on the rise, everything will depend on our physical activity. “If we have an active life and we do frequent sports, it will not be a problem to consume these products”, clarifies the food technology specialist. “What carbohydrate sources that they are, the consumption of these products must be adapted to the level of physical activity that we perform throughout the day ”.

Better whole fruit

One of the big problems with not taking the whole fruit is that, when eliminate chewing, we eat a greater quantity. It is difficult to eat three bananas at once. But in a smoothie we drink them easily. With oranges and juice it is the same. And also with dates.

When we grind a food we are always losing chewing as an ally to feel more satiated. This can cause us to consume more calories than necessary, since it costs us less to eat the food. Mario Sánchez, food technologist

This is something that we must also take into account when look at the labels of food. And it is that, for example, sometimes you can put that they do not have added sugars, because what has been added to the recipe is fruit juice, which are still those free sugars that are metabolized so quickly. Should we stop consuming those products? Not necessarily. But we must be aware that it is not good to abuse.

We always say it. When it comes to food, the important thing is eat with head. Know that even what is healthy can become unhealthy if abused and understand that there are certain foods that must be eaten less frequently to maintain a healthy life. In the same way that we can eat a sugary cereal bar a week, knowing that it is not healthy, we must understand that one sweetened with dates can be less harmful, but if we take three a day and do not maintain any type of exercise, we will still be doing something unhealthy. “Calories are not the most important thing, but they also count. And if we eat double or triple the amount of bar that we would normally eat, it is almost preferable to consume the bar with added sugars only once. “

The chemistry of the natural

An apple, a banana, and even a date are full of chemistry. Hemlock comes from a plant. Totally natural. In turn, apples, bananas and dates are natural, while hemlock, like other vegetables, is all chemical.

Using ‘natural’ ingredients as a claim may encourage chemofobia

Promote the dichotomy between the natural and the chemical is a danger, because it enhances the chemophobia consumer, but at the same time it is a falsehood, because in reality we are talking about a dichotomy that does not exist.

That is the main mistake of products that are sold as all natural or even of movements that promote a healthy lifestyle at the cost of fear.

We are chemistry and we are surrounded by chemistry. It can kill us, but at the same time it gives us life. It’s time we stop running from her and learn to make her our ally. After all, no matter how natural we strive to be, we can be sure that it will never leave us.

