Is it appropriate to charge the mobile battery without having completely discharged?

If this process were one hundred percent efficient, the battery would never get worse. But, as it is not, each time we charge it, a film of lithium atoms remains attached to the anode, reducing its capacity. If the ions cannot move, they cannot transfer their charge, so they cannot provide energy. Thus, the next time we reload the device, a new layer will end up being deposited.

In this way, once the process is repeated a few hundred times, it is the moment in which we will begin to observe a noticeable drop in the amount of energy that the battery can store.