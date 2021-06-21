Is it an appropriate measure to stop using outdoor masks?

Now it is proposed by the Government of Spain to stop using this protection in outdoor areas. Is it an appropriate measure? Is it the right time?

There are several aspects, for and against, from the point of view of the pandemic and the current situation in Spain.

Arguments in favor

Good weather makes people spend more time outdoors, where it has been seen that there is less probability of contagion. Vaccination (especially of the most vulnerable personnel) has increased, which means that hospital pressure in the ward and ICU is decreasing. It is decreasing the incidence rate of the virus, making it more difficult for mass infections to occur. The risk of contagion is very low when we are in little crowded outdoor areas (beaches, forests, rural areas). The heat, in some regions, makes wearing a mask outside very uncomfortable.

Counterarguments

The community immunity of 70% has not yet been reached, there is still a lot. The young population (18-40 years), which is the one that carries out the most social activities, has not yet been vaccinated. There is a possible distribution of new variants (like delta or indian variant) with higher transmission rate. In Britain it is now the majority variant. Removing the masks can lead to a relaxation of the measures that other attitudes entail: not respecting a safety distance, hugging, yelling, singing, etc. exist urban areas with many people living in a small space (commercial areas, entry-exit of transport …). Influence of tourists and greater mobility of the population. They should continue to be used in highly populated areas

The removal of outdoor masks indiscriminately throughout Spain should be taken with caution. We should put on the mask when we believe that the situation, even outdoors, requires it, especially in large cities with highly populated areas.

Until we have a higher percentage of vaccinated people, we cannot claim victory. Israel, one of the countries we can imitate, allowed masks to be eliminated (even indoors), except for people who had not been vaccinated, but recently, after having new outbreaks in some areas of the country, it has imposed them again.

It is very possible that the masks remain with us, especially when we go to hospitals or health centers; and if we have colds, we will have to use them so as not to spread it at work or when we move in public transport with many people. We will no longer be surprised to see them.

Let us act with common sense and responsibility. Less is left.