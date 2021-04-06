Is it advisable to remove the headrest from the seat when mounting the child seat?

The use of child restraint systems is mandatory for children less than 1.35 meters tall, having to carry one that is approved based on their weight and age. We have already spoken on many occasions about child seat to address aspects such as its placement, although now we are going to address another question that may concern many users. And it seems that it does not remain if it is recommended remove the headrest from the seatrear when the restraint system is mounted.

The doubt usually occurs because some manufacturers recommend to remove the head restraint when the child seat is carried on that side. The user is faced with the dilemma, because it is true that sometimes there is a fairly large gap between the child restraint system and the rear seat backrest itself. The opposite situation can also occur, that in the chairs for taller children it can be supported, forcing to have a more upright position and reducing comfort.

In some cases, the parent might think that if the child falls asleep and leans forward, in the event of a side impact It would not be completely protected and before that dilemma decides to remove the headrest. Well, it must be said that it is a huge mistake if we take into account some specific tests that the ADAC carried out. In the evasive maneuvers in which that swing would come into play, it was proven that there are no differences between wearing the headrest or not, the lateral support is practically the same.

In that sense, remember that the seats with Isofix anchorage do present a considerable advantage in terms of lateral inclination. before accidents. On the other hand, before a rear impact It is clear that the headrest significantly reduces the forces reaching the upper neck. No disadvantages were found for wearing it, regardless of the fact that the aforementioned slight discomfort that the child may have in case of being in a Group III seat that is bulky.

Therefore, the recommendation in general terms is not to remove the head restraints from the seat when the child seat is mounted (and when it is not mounted either). Even if the manufacturer recommends it, as there are some that have had to be rectified on this issue. There are some headrests that are fixed and cannot be removed, so there won’t even be the option. Finish by saying that there may be some particular cases that do require removing it.

