“Shall I wait or buy?” The dilemma that many people face when we are on the frontier of generation change. It seems that despite the pandemic and everything that has happened in recent weeks, both Microsoft and Sony are still firm in launching their new consoles at the end of this 2020. The above, as I mentioned, has caused more of one is in the dilemma of whether it is or is not wise to spend on a PS4 or Xbox One in any of its variants, especially if one takes into account the constant price reductions that these products have been receiving.

In a general and very direct way, which I usually answer whenever someone asks me something like “Hey, I saw a PS4 Pro at a very good price, do I buy it or wait for the PS5?” buy it. If you have the money and above all the desire to finally make yourself PS4 or Xbox One in the middle of 2020, do not hesitate and buy it. Why am I so sure of my recommendation? Well, for various reasons. The first and most important has to do with the brutal offer of great games that both consoles currently sport, to which you will have access at very low prices. In truth, you will not know where to start from so many good options.

The second reason leads me to think about the consumption habits of someone who is just considering buying one of these two consoles. On the one hand we can have someone who in all this time has not found the resources to buy a PS4 or Xbox One, and on the other hand perhaps we have a much more lazy consumer. Taking the above into account, I would tell you that the price of the PS5 or Xbox One Series X during its launch window, will be considerably high, not less than $ 15 thousand pesos in countries like Mexico. For this reason, I do not think that in any way it will be attractive to you to spend that size for completely new hardware when you are just considering getting the current one.

Another reason why I believe, even in the present it is a great idea to buy a current generation console is that the change to the new era is going to be much smoother than we could consider. By this I mean that a good part of the first games that premiere on PS5 and Xbox Series X, will also have versions on PS4 and Xbox One, that is, it is not like your console will be obsolete as soon as the new ones are out. tentatively launching in November.

I think that as a consumer you should always ask yourself the question of “I want it? Is it enough for me and does the price seem fair? ” If the answers to these are affirmative, then you don’t have to think much more, do it. Your new PS4 or Xbox One will give you many hours of great experiences, for which you will be paying much less than the one who enjoyed them at the time. Can the PS5 and new Xbox wait? Of course yes. It is not always necessary to be buying the latest, in addition to it is worth remembering that the beginnings of generations are usually very slow if we talk about games that are really taking advantage of new hardware, not to mention the possible defects that these gadgets could present. first wave. Don’t get me wrong either, if instead you’re someone who already wants to make the leap and is willing to pay the price, do so.

