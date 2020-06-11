Just a week ago, it seemed that mortgage rates were finally bouncing, but in a sudden turnaround, they now set a new record, hitting their low.

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 2.94% on Thursday, according to Mortgage News Daily, when the stock market fell and investors rushed to the relative safety of the bond market. Mortgage rates follow the performance of the US Treasury at 10 years.

As reported by our sister channel CNBC, for top tier borrowers, some lenders were trading as low as 2.75%. Lower tier borrowers would see higher rates.

“This is a very abrupt and possibly unexpected change given that last week seemed like a potentially terrifying take-off of rates after an extended stay near past record lows,” said Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily.

“It suggests that we should not rule out the ability of interest rates to maintain these levels (or improve them) even if the economy continues to show signs of healing.”

The massive sale of the market is being fueled by new concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus, which already decimated the economy in April and May. Rates have been above 3% for much of the past month and only jumped higher last week, following a surprisingly more optimistic employment report in May. That, in addition to the reopening of cities across the country, fueled more sales in the bond market.

Interest rates also benefited from an announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday that it would continue to buy mortgage-backed bonds. That will maintain liquidity in the loan market.

“I think that the levels of rates will be directly linked to the resilience of the economy. If it goes better than expected, rates would rise, and vice versa, if things stay slow. Either way, the Fed is committed to keeping short-term rates lower for longer, and that will help anchor long-term rates, like mortgages, to some extent, “added Graham.

Active property market but …

Low rates have fueled a rapid and sharp recovery in the property market, especially for home builders. Mortgage applications to buy a home increased 13% annually last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Associations.

A new realtor.com home recovery index, which combines home search activity, prices, and inventory, showed continued improvements in the market, even as social unrest erupted in several large cities.

“The general sentiment from consumer surveys is that now is not a good time to sell a home because of COVID-19, economic uncertainty and social unrest, but the data says otherwise,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com “Home prices have returned to their pre-COVID-19 rate and we are seeing that the ads spend a little less time on the market than last week.”

Mortgage rates are only one piece of the puzzle. Mortgage availability remains key, and fell last month to the lowest level in nearly six years, according to an MBA survey.

“In today’s economic environment, low rates have little impact due to depleted mortgage availability and a decrease in savings, which is putting potential buyers on the sidelines, unfortunately, just like mortgage rates are causing housing is more affordable, “said George Ratiu, a senior economist at Zillow.

So is it better to rent?

A recent study shows that it is cheaper to buy than to rent in most of the top 50 markets. But the pandemic has caused some to delay their plans.

For example, according to the National Association of Realtors, home ownership has already been postponed for many millennials, but the obstacles they face continue to mount in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

As the unemployment rate rises to historic levels, many Americans are forced to use their savings to cover their expenses. In a new analysis, realtor.com found that millennials in multiple markets would have to delay saving for the down payment for at least nine months to recoup expenses for a single month.

San Francisco and Nashville tied as the markets that take the longest to recover their savings, since it takes them 10 months, followed by Seattle and Denver with 9.8 months each.

“Millennials can largely escape the worst of COVID-19, but with an unemployment rate of 13.4%, this age group is not immune to the economic consequences. As they raise money for unemployment benefit expenses and Difficulties, many will find they need to invest in savings to cover necessities from groceries to paying rent, “said Danielle Hale, chief economist at realtor.com.

“Homeownership has already been delayed for many millennials, and the coronavirus may further delay the schedule for some.” According to Hale, the pandemic could even delay buying your home for years.

If millennials lose income for six months, it will take up to 54 months, more than four years, to get that figure back into their savings. They would then have to save an additional 6.5 years on average to have 10% of the amount of their home for a down payment.

Many lenders have tightened lending standards in recent months due to growing economic uncertainty, creating a colossal credit barrier for first-time home buyers.

“Most young buyers buy a home with a down payment of much less than 20%, and while these loans are still technically available, finding a lender willing to make one can be more difficult. Rather than saving for the additional years needed to shop in an expensive city, millennials could turn to more affordable suburbs or metro areas, “said Hale.