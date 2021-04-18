Is it a good idea to push a modern car if it runs out of battery?

It has happened to all of us at some time. We go to the car, on the way to work or wherever, and all of a sudden you turn the key and it won’t start. Most of the time it happens because the battery charge has run out. So we start to run out of options to try to start the vehicle. First we try again to turn the key even though we know that it will not solve anything, and then we find that we can try with some starter clamps.

However, this alternative does not work either. What do we do? Shall we call the crane? Maybe it would be the best option. But no, we are handymen and we don’t want someone else to help us. It is at this moment that you fall that you have seen that your father or a friend with an older car has been able to rip it off by pushing it. And you can, it is not witchcraft. It is a technique that has been in use since the internal combustion engine in the car exists. But, is it advisable to do it in a modern car?

Let’s assume that you have not been aware of the symptoms of exhaustion that the car battery can show (especially in winter, when the cold slows down the chemical reaction that produces electricity) and this is to be thrown to the clean point. In older vehicles, the easiest way to get out of the trance was to push the car until it reached a certain speed (better on a slope), engage second gear and release clutch to force the engine block back to life.

Now comes the jug of cold water: if your vehicle is rather modern, not recommended at all stick with this method. Let us explain why. Cranking the engine without starting it for even a short period of time may have some unburned fuel mixture going directly to the exhaust system. If the fuel reaches the catalyst and the ceramic component that is housed in it is very hot, can ignite creating an internal detonation that affects the system.

Remember that the catalyst aims neutralize polluting emissions in internal combustion vehicles. In case this expensive element of the car is cold and we insist too much trying to start by pushing (although if it does not do it first, we should not continue to persist), the fuel can reach the catalyst and, although there are no flames, it can affect negatively to the operation of the same where the only solution can end up relegated to replace the catalyst.

Therefore, returning to the first lines of this post, the best we can do for the good of our vehicle is relegate the work to a crane operator, use the dedicated tweezers to start with the help of another driver or simply leave the car parked until we get a new battery and can change it. We know that these are not the fastest solutions or the ones that are most pleasant, but it will undoubtedly be the best solution to avoid a costly breakdown, since without a catalyst the ITV is not passed.

Source: Motorpasión