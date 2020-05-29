It is clear that Sony Pictures plans are to take advantage of the friendly neighbor neighbor’s franchise by creating his own universe, and the debut of other characters could soon be seen, among them there are some rumors that there could be benefits of having Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099.

The Spider-Man 2099 character debuted in 1992 created by screenwriter Peter David and cartoonist Rick Leonardi, for the North American publisher Marvel Comics.

Set in the year 2099, what was then “the future official of the Marvel Universe” and is now known as Earth 928, it tells how Miguel O’hara, a young scientist from New York, with Mexican and Irish ancestry, adopts the secret identity of Spider-Man after accidentally obtaining superhuman powers.

Character makes an appearance on the post-credit scene of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ with Oscar Isaac giving him his voice where he learns about the events that have occurred during the film, so he decides to use a watch that allows him to travel to different dimensions.

But there has also been a rumor that the actor could play the character in a live-action version, and within the benefits of having Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 is that the public would stop depending on seeing Tom Holland as the unique Spider-Man.

Another question in favor of the actor is that he would have a second chance at a superhero movie, after being heavily criticized for being Apocalypse in the X-Men movie.

If this live-action takes place it could mean the start of the ‘Clone Saga’, in total there are already other films in development like Madame Web and other characters, so it would also present a universe of Marvel superheroes in the future.

In the cons of being able to see Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 is still criticized for his role, and makeup, like Apocalypse.

In the same way, the public will be able to reject it because they would believe that it seeks to take the place of Tom Holland and incidentally overshadow the animated version of the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

Finally, if this live-action takes place, it would remove the possibility of seeing a Poe Dameron spin-off in Star Wars.

At the moment, there is nothing written and we will have to wait to see if it was a good or bad idea if it were to materialize.