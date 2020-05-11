Is Irina Baeva jealous of Geraldine Bazán? Gabriel wrote a message to his ex

Is Irina Baeva jealous of Geraldine Bazán? Gabriel wrote his ex | Instagram photo

The relationship between Gabriel Soto and lThe mother of her daughters seems to be getting better. A divorced couple who have managed to get ahead and in fact in recent months have not gotten into dimes and diretes. However, yesterday, Mother’s Day, a suspicious event occurred, Is Irina Baeva jealous of Geraldine Bazán? Well, he wrote his ex a message.

It all started when Gabriel Soto took advantage of this May 10, to send a message to the most important mothers in his life. First, he reminded his mother, who incidentally had the name of his eldest daughter, Elisa, but he also left pride behind to congratulate the mother of his daughters. He also congratulated his closest aunts.

Is Irina Baeva jealous of Geraldine Bazán?

This is what Gabriel Soto, He wrote on his Instagram, accompanied by a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’:

Happy day to all moms. Especially to my mom #Elisa who is in heaven. To the mother of my daughters @geraldinebazan. To my aunt #Betty, @ zangel57 and @cescobarsb who have been mother figures to me. Congratulations on this day.

What did Irina Baeva do? Well, she simply liked the post, without commenting. However, suspiciously within minutes, he practically uploaded a second photograph in which he congratulated his ‘Mamacita’. Are you jealous of the Russian? Well, Gabriel Soto, wrote:

And congratulations to the mommy, mommy, I love you @irinabaeva

In this way, Gabriel Soto gave his place to his current girlfriend and, of course, she did comment there:

Awww my love, thanks! I love you too much, replied Irina Baeva

In fact, Irina Baeva, He uploaded that same photo three days ago, in which he wrote:

Put love in the chaos, and you will see how everything is ordered.

No doubt Irina Baeva, he walks in a very spiritual way. In other words, we know that she loves yoga, exercising and being on the beach. However, this quarantine and beautiful Acapulco are making it more philosophical than ever. How are you?

Is Irina Baeva jealous of Geraldine Bazán? Gabriel wrote a message to his ex

