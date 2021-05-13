is injected with a syringe and monitors oxygen levels in the body

The chips are getting smaller and smaller, it is the obsession of manufacturers to improve their efficiency and also the effort of researchers to improve existing technologies and solutions. Proof of this is the latest research from Columbia University, where they have developed a chip so small that it is injected with a syringe and sends information about the state of body tissues.

As reflected in the published article, it is about the world’s smallest chip ever created. It has a volume of just 0.1 mm3 and is a fully functional circuit. The chip is so small that it fits through a hypodermic needle, the kind used by medical syringes. It is only visible under a microscope.

The chip has so far been tested in mice, where a single mouse had up to seven implanted at a time to demonstrate its capabilities. Researchers believe that it can be implanted in the future without problems in humans to measure some functions of the body and monitor their health. It is not a completely new idea and not at all far-fetched.

The components of the smallest chip in the world

One of the difficulties that the scientists encountered was develop a wireless communication system between the chip and an external device. Generally what is used in such small devices is a connection by radio frequency modules to transmit and receive electromagnetic radio signals. This however was not possible on this very small chip as the wavelengths were simply too long.

Instead of radio frequency, what the researchers decided to use is ultrasound wavelengths, which are much smaller. Therefore, they implemented a piezoelectric transducer that served as an antenna both to transmit information and to feed itself wirelessly.

On the other hand, the chip contains a low power temperature sensor. With this, the chip is able to detect the temperature in real time and monitor the state of the tissues within the body. They say that at the moment the chip is limited to measuring temperature, although in the future it could also measure blood pressure, respiration or glucose levels for example.

The interesting thing about the chip, in addition to being so small, is that works independently. It does not require more to operate since it has its own energy and communication sensors and measurement of the environment. We will see if they are used for clinical applications in the future.

Via | Engineering Columbia

More information | ScienceAdvances