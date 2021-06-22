Is informed consent ethical?

Shutterstock / Yekatseryna Netuk ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1x4aF.DFGHx_TcJZoYH44Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU2Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sjB8V_lZMIDeZn1Fb_B.LQ–~B/aD04NTE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/2af4b81860f3f5c9586e9b14096f2277″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1x4aF.DFGHx_TcJZoYH44Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU2Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sjB8V_lZMIDeZn1Fb_B.LQ–~B/aD04NTE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/2af4b81860f3f5c9586e9b14096f2277″/>

The Spanish vaccination strategy, in its seventh update, already referred to the heterologous regimen, that is, the combination of vaccines, as a possible response to adverse events of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine (Vaxzevria) and that, Although very rare, they had been identified in a small number of people.

This was possible as soon as the safety and efficacy of interchangeability between vaccines was endorsed by the CombivacS study. Thus, those who had received a first dose of Vaxzevria are recommended to complete their vaccination with that of Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty), as is the case in other neighboring countries such as France and Germany.

The doubts in case of refusal prompted the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to urgently request a report (non-binding) to the Bioethics Committee of Spain about the ethical-social acceptability of this proposal. The latter spoke in a double sense: on the one hand, declaring the impossibility of choosing a vaccine, in accordance with the informing principles that underpin the Strategy. On the other, accepting that, only in the event of refusal of treatment with Comirnaty, that of Vaxzevria would be offered, under the formula of a written informed consent.

Finally, a particular vote of one of its members was registered and a note was added to the seventh update.

Is informed consent ethical in the manner provided?

Informed consent, as a manifestation of the principle of autonomy, was already necessary to be inoculated. The difference is that, to date, this has been provided, in general, verbally, as established in art. 8.2 of Law 41/2002, of November 14, basic regulating the autonomy of the patient and rights and obligations regarding information and clinical documentation (LAP), understood to be granted with the voluntary assistance of the patient to the previously requested appointment.

However, it is precisely the existence of “risks or inconveniences of notorious and foreseeable negative repercussions on the patient’s health” in the second paragraph that makes the way of collecting it vary, in this case, from oral to written. From this point of view, the knowledge on the part of the health authorities about information that was not available at first and that may be relevant in the decision of the citizens is capable of being duly explained by the responsible professional and incorporated into the medical record. It should not be overlooked that the new scientific evidence available may alter the consent initially given, making it necessary to adapt it.

At the same time, the same consent could be expected not only by analogy, but by virtue of the precautionary principle, in a situation of scientific uncertainty, that is, in the face of risks that, although foreseeably slight, may be more frequent in the case of applying a vaccine different from that included in the technical sheet authorized by the regulatory agencies. This could exceptionally be saved in terms of art. 13 of Royal Decree 1015/2009, of June 19, which regulates the availability of drugs in special situations through compassionate use of the vaccine, but the existence of Vaxzevria as a valid therapeutic alternative seems to prevent this.

It should also be remembered that both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) continue to consider the benefits of Vaxzevria to be superior to the risks, even more residual in the second dose (general incidence of 1.3 per million doses), pointing to the lack of data to exchange vaccines.

This absence can, precisely, vitiate consent, since, for the decision to be free, voluntary and effectively informed, the patient would have to have information regarding the potential risks and consequences of Vaxzevria followed by Comirnaty. Therefore, an informed consent as complete as possible would be expected, with medical accompaniment during the process.

Does informed consent imply an exemption from liability?

In the event of adverse reactions to medications not expressly indicated in the technical sheet and in the vaccine leaflet, the responsibility of the pharmaceutical laboratory in question should be considered (art. 140.3 Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16 , which approves the revised text of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users and other complementary laws).

However, within the framework of the supply contracts signed by the European Commission, it has transpired that it will be the Member States that will face the possible compensation for damages that may arise, given the haste with which the manufacturers have developed vaccines.

It is, in this scenario, that written informed consent could be thought of as a way for Public Administrations to avoid facing future claims for the normal or abnormal functioning of public services (arts. 106.2 Spanish Constitution and 32 et seq. . Law 40/2015, of October 1, on the Legal Regime of the Public Sector). This is what is known as patrimonial responsibility of the administration.

Although this had been intended, the judgments of the Supreme Court (SSTS 645/2012, Contentious-Administrative Chamber, of October 9; 1806/2020, of December 21; and 50/2021, of January 21) indicate that When an individual has suffered serious and permanent damage to their physical integrity that they do not have a legal duty to bear for the benefit of public health (general interest), as occurs with vaccination against covid-19, they have the right to be compensated ( mutualisation or socialization of risk). This is due to the ethical principle of solidarity. Therefore, regardless of whether consent is given, oral or written, the objective responsibility of the competent administration would persist.

Transparency as an ethical imperative

If, as has been suggested, what underlies the written informed consent may be related to the supply of Vaxzevria, it should be expected, as when the debate was that of the scarcity of masks, transparency by the representatives of the public .

Fortunately, it does not seem that this has affected the predisposition of the population to be vaccinated, but there is a certain rise in fear of the side effects that it would be convenient not to feed unnecessarily.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Ekain Payán Ellacuria receives funds from the Call for Contracts for the Training of Research Personnel at the UPV / EHU (2016), promoted by the Vice-Rectorate for Research of the UPV / EHU.