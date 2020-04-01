No one escapes: each platform that is immersed in its particular popularity explosion overnight, for whatever reason, ends up in the center of the hurricane with its privacy policies being thoroughly examined with the aim of finding any type of breach or illegal technique. The last to suffer this persecution have been the creators of Houseparty, the fashion video calling app during this crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, the application, now belonging to the same company behind the famous game Fortnite: Battle Royale, has gone from being one of the most used and best valued tools by young audiences, to being punished by several experts in the field of cybersecurity and privacy on the Internet. But, Is Houseparty really an insecure app?

What is the reason for the controversy?

Just take a walk on a social network like Twitter to discover hundreds of user reports that claim that certain sensitive data has been stolen from your devices after using Houseparty. Among the alleged stolen information, would be passwords for services like Netflix, email addresses, phone numbers and other more sensitive data like bank credentials. All these testimonies, in turn, have been more than enough to light the wick of a new hoax chain with Houseparty as the protagonist, in some cases even involving the State Security Forces and Corps.

Of course: today, no clear evidence linking Houseparty to this alleged massive data theft –Which, on the other hand, has not been proven either.

But there is more. Various subject matter experts such as Gehan Gunasekara, associate professor of business law at the University of Auckland, state that Houseparty is “a Trojan horse”Once it enters users’ devices, it is able to access all the information stored on it.

Basically you are allowing this app to access your smartphone and your smartphone tells you a lot about you, your movement, your locations, your contacts, how often you communicate with people, who you communicate with, and basically they will be able to track your every.

It really is that? If we are guided by the list of permissions that Houseparty requests from the user before allowing the application to be used, the truth is that we did not find differences with respect to other applications Endlessly more popular like Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. The only difference, therefore, is the company behind each platform and what each of them does with the collected data.

Now, taking a look at Houseparty’s privacy policies, it is possible to find some sections that would lead more than one to raise an eyebrow – or both. As the specialist in laws and privacy Suzanne Vergnolle explains, the terms of use of the app include some points that could make the platform not comply with the Data Protection Law. Summarized, they are as follows:

Houseparty claims ownership of all content and the actions that its users share or perform through the platform.

House Party declares that the activities carried out on its service could be classified as “non-personal data” and the voluntary exclusion of users has no value (according to the GDPR, the activities carried out by users on a platform are considered personal data).

“No Tracking” systems are not taken into account, so the platform continues to track the user even when using such a system.

House Party tracks you by default. It is possible to “unsubscribe” from the crawl when starting to use the platform.

It is possible to request the deletion of the collected data, but there is no guarantee that it will be completely deleted.

According to Houseparty, “The Internet is not 100% secure” and therefore the company is not responsible for ensuring the security of the data provided.

It is also necessary to take into account that Houseparty’s privacy policies have not been updated since June 2018, just two weeks after the entry into force of the new Data Protection Law. It was also not updated when Epic Games, company behind Fortnite, Epic Games Store and the graphics engine Unreal Engine decided acquire the application in the month of June 2019.

The company behind the app defends itself against the accusations

What does the company say about such allegations? Regarding the alleged breach of certain terms of the Data Protection Law, the company has not commented on it. Yes, it has, instead, in the face of hacking accusations, allegedly from Russian-origin hackers who would have stolen data from thousands, if not millions, of users of the application. Given this, they affirm that the first discoveries point to a smear campaign against the platform, and therefore they announce that they will pay a million dollars to the first person able to demonstrate that such a campaign exists.

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $ 1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com.

– Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

Before that, Houseparty has already stated that its service is safe and has never been compromised, so that the data and the accounts of the users are safe. They also explain that the application does not collect passwords for other services at any time, making reference to the alleged theft of services such as Netflix or Spotify using the application.

All Houseparty accounts are safe – the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites.

– Houseparty (@houseparty) March 30, 2020

It is true that, seeing the latest events around the application, a large part of the Houseparty user community has decided leave the platform for fear of a possible data theft caused by the alleged hacking suffered by the platform.

However, despite an outdated privacy policy that leaves us somewhat uneasy and a history that places Epic Games as a firm with not a very good reputation in terms of preserving the privacy of the users of its services, there are no leads confirming that this massive data theft has actually happened and for now at least it doesn’t seem like using Houseparty is less secure than using other similar platforms.

Follow Andro4all