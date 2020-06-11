Researchers from the Irsicaixa AIDS Research Center discovered the first case of a man, carrying the HIV since 1989, whose virus is resistant to all drugs antiretroviral oral in use, except one.

Although the identification of an isolated case does not necessarily pose a public health risk, the research published today in the journal “The Lancet Microbe” warns that the need for monitoring to identify and contain the potential appearance of pan-resistant viruses.

This first case of a person with HIV is infected with a virus that is resistant to the 5 families of oral drugs commonly used against HIV and has been insensitive to 25 of the 26 medicines tested.

Currently, for HIV treatment to be effective and long-lasting, two or three drugs are needed to act on different phases of the replication cycle of the virusTherefore, this work reveals the need to develop new drugs that work by alternative routes.

Why does HIV become resistant to retrovirals?

As explained by the leader of the study, Javier Martínez-Picado, the resistance of HIV to antiretroviral They are caused by one or more mutations in the genetic makeup of the virus, which affect the effectiveness of a drug or a combination of them in blocking viral replication.

These resistances can occur in people in whom the treatment It is not entirely effective, either because they do not take the treatment continuously or because they directly become infected with a virus that is already resistant.

Does HIV become resistant?

In 2019, the WHO warned that in some countries more than 10% of new HIV infections occur with viruses that have developed resistance.

Until now, only 2 cases with resistance to some drugs from each of the 5 existing antiretroviral families were registered, but not to all drugs simultaneously.

New antiretroviral drugs urgently needed: researcher

In this case, it is a man diagnosed with HIV in 1989, when he was 41 years old, and who started taking antiretrovirals in the 90s, and since then he has taken 14 different drugs that have only partially controlled the infection.

In November 2015, he started taking a new generation medicine, more effective and less likely to generate resistance, but after an initial improvement, the treatment failed again in June 2016.

Using sequencing and cell cultures, IrsiCaixa researchers have found that this person’s virus is resistant to all but one approved oral drug.

“But a single drug is not effective against HIV because the virus easily finds other escape routes. For this reason, it is necessary to administer therapies that combine different families and that block different phases of the virus infection cycle, ”ErsiCaixa researcher and first author of the study, María Carmen Puertas, told ..

Scientists suggest that the resistances of HIV In this case, they have been generated due to exposure during the first years to antiretroviral drugs that were not as effective as the current ones and to a possible lack of regularity in the pattern of taking the drugs.

“It is not that there is a panresistant virus circulating, but that it has been generated in this specific case,” said Martínez-Picado.

The scientists point out that, in this specific case, the only therapeutic alternative would be the use of antibodies that block the virus or drugs with new mechanisms of action, but at the moment both options are still under development.

“This case illustrates the risk of multidrug resistance in HIV, despite the diversity of existing antiretrovirals. This shows the urgency of developing new antiretrovirals to which no variant of HIV has ever been exposed, so that it is impossible for the virus to generate resistance, “said Puertas.

The study highlights that identifying this isolated case does not necessarily pose a public health risk, but calls for epidemiological surveillance because other resistant viruses may appear and “it is necessary to be able to stop a possible chain of transmission in time and avoid infections HIV without therapeutic options, as happened in the 1980s, Martínez-Picado has concluded.

With information from .