After running a closed test phase with a peack of up to 3 million daily users every day, VALORANT, the new tactical FPS that comes from the hands of Riot Games It is officially available worldwide.

After announcing a premiere for the middle of the year, the competitive title arrives in advance during the day of this Tuesday, June 2, with some important changes in relation to its original release.

Through the notes of version 1.0 on its official page, the developer announced some important changes that date the arrival of the Ascent map, and the character of Queen.

Likewise, the SPLIT map received some aesthetic and competitive changes, by eliminating a retaining wall in the central lane that seeks to level out alleged competitive advantages in the title.

Riot Games announced that in VALORANT, positioning servers from Chile and Mexico that had previously worked in League of Legends, are not enough.

The latency of Colombia and Argentina are an edge that the study promised to solve. You can check the official announcement, below:

Minimum requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

GPU: Intel HD 3000

RAM: 2GB

Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT 730

RAM: 4GB

You can check the official trailer, below:

