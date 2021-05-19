Is here! The first preview of the Friends reunion filled us with nostalgia

A week ago, the streaming platform revealed a 40-second trailer in which Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc appear hugging from behind walking to where we assume the recording took place. In reality, the preview reveals nothing, only, thanks to the music we can assume that the reunion will be full of nostalgia.

Luckily for us, HBO’s new trailer gives us a more detailed taste of what we’ll see on next May 27. The cast appears assembled a recreation of the set where they play a trivia about the sitcom, they make a table reading Y share their most memorable memories like Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, and Joey Tribbiani.

Here the full trailer: