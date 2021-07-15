07/14/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

The Belgian goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois has become the center of controversy because of a few words he said in response to a question from his partner Jan Vertinghen in a video.

His teammate from the Belgian team throws a question at Courtois, who did not intend to sow controversy in the world of football. Vertinghen asks the goalkeeper to mention at least three great soccer stars who have been left out of the Eurocup, the Belgian’s first response was “Sergio Ramos“who said it without thinking twice.

However, find the other two cost him something more, to which Vertonghen offered him a list of players who had not competed in the Euro, including Martial, a Manchetser United footballer and who was not selected by Deschamps with France.

“Haaland, Martial, Ter Stegen, Van Dijk, Zaniolo, Kean, Dzeko, Oblak, Pjanic …” listed the Belgian defender. To which the goalkeeper responded with a question about Anthony Martial: “Is he a star? ” a phrase that disparages the United footballer. For now the goalkeeper has not received any response from Martil after his words, but it is possible that he will soon and that this fight will remain open for the next few days.