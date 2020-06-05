“It’s a reality not a rumorr, many of the consultations that we have and are attending during the pandemic, are alopecia in its different forms: diffuse falls called telogenic alopecia, exacerbations of hormonal -androgenic- alopecia, plaque or patch falls that may not be seen as frequently in other Times such as extensive alopecia areata closely related to stress or trichotillomania caused by the impulsive habit of pulling hair. “

These are the words of Mercedes Morillo, a specialist in Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón, who warns of the consequences for hair that confinement, the result of the state of alarm decreed by the health crisis, is having for a large part of the population. Furthermore, it is the circumstance that the problem is affecting men and women equally, and therefore alopecia has had the same incidence in both sexes, although although it is true that the fall in the female sex “is usually more striking and is usually consulted more quickly due to its aesthetic connotations”.

What are the causes? Amalia Pérez Gil, a dermatologist at the same center points out some of them. “The stress and worries they are very important factors. In these weeks of pandemic by COVID-19, we have been subjected to uncertainties, fears, lack of sleep, changes in our routine, in our diet and these factors, mainly cause that there is a greater synthesis of androgens in our organism and there is a hair loss and even a thinning of the new that arises, “says the expert.

Treatment

Although it is an alarming pathology because it causes great discomfort in patients, there are several effective treatments:

The oral nutricosmetics with group B vitamins, cystine, Serenoa Repens and biotin, among others, that improve the fall in some patients and strengthen the hair fibers. On the contrary, adds Dr. Morillo, “shampoos do not prevent hair loss, although it may be appropriate to look for the one whose cosmetic result is pleasant to us. ”

Also, continues the specialist, “the minoxidil It is a vasodilator that applied in solution daily on the scalp, is effective in most types of alopecia. There are other complementary treatments, which help to better repopulate the areas where alopecia has been suffered and to further strengthen the hair fibers, such as mesotherapy, microinjections with platelet rich plasma or microneedling capillary by itself. ”

The key: food

What seems clear is that a balanced diet is important for healthy hair. The foods rich in iron, those of animal origin such as red meat, liver or egg yolks, protein foods since amino acids form proteins and are essential for the formation of keratin and also vegetables, cereals and vegetables rich in vitamins.

Finally, Dr. Pérez Gil emphasizes that “if the alopecia does not stop in a few weeks or is very acute, you should go to a consultation of Dermatology where an adequate diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan will be made. “