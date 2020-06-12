.

Geraldine Bazan

Geraldine Bazán has been very active on social networks, and through them we see a very radiant woman, a happy mother who deeply loves her two little daughters Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda and mother and daughters have posted videos and messages where they leave See that they have a great time with a lot of camaraderie and complicity.

But what about the actress in the field of love? In a recent positive and beautiful reflection that Geraldine wrote about this feeling, in her Instagram stories, it seems that the wounds of the past were left behind and she invited to live love despite the evil of the past.

“Mistress! It doesn’t matter if you’re wrong, loving is the most delicious feeling. Why do you think we repeat so much? ”, Captured the artist.

But at the same time the actress recognized that the feeling of loving many times hurts us but invites, without hesitation, to leave with everything without backtracking and experiencing that wonderful feeling.

“Yes, yes, it also hurts … no way. Live! ”Said the protagonist of 100 days to fall in love.

With these messages that the artist captured, she feels in the environment that she is ready to have a new relationship and open the doors to Cupid, after her divorce from actor Gabriel Soto.

However, the Mexican is very diplomatic in this regard and prefers to keep her private life very intimate, especially with what has to do with the heart, that is why images and videos are continuously published on the networks with her two offspring to whom she dedicates its time and its existence.

The actress has shown with other messages and videos that she has posted on her accounts on the networks that she is better than ever and grateful for life.

“The most beautiful way to start and end the day is with the heart thanking …

#thankfullheart ❤️❤️❤️ ”, he wrote in one message and in another you can read:“ You let me fly, I will go very far !!! ”