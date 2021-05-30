Is Friends Better Than HIMYM? Let’s Debate

Now let’s take a moment to talk about Ross (Schwimmer). Although Ross prided himself on his intellect and pragmatism, the proud paleontologist was actually a romantic at heart. And, like many of us in our young adult years, Ross jumped from relationship to relationship. (Though, I’ve yet to find myself divorced three times.) Still, Ross’ unwavering dedication to find his lobster made us root for him when he professed his love to Rachel in the final episode.

And, no offense to How I Met Your Mother, but they totally copied this will-they-or-won’t-they formula when it came to Robin (Cobie smulders) and Ted (Josh radnor). Furthermore, unlike Ted, Ross’ whole identity wasn’t wrapped up on whether he was in a relationship. He was a proud father, academic and more.

As for Chandler (Perry), he routinely offered up a sarcastic comment, but, in actuality, he was just hopeless, and awkward, and desperate for love like the rest of us. So, we felt fulfilled when he found his other half in best friend Monica (Cox). Oftentimes, HIMYM couple Lily (Allyson hannigan) and Marshall (Jason segel) are compared to Friends’ Monica and Chandler, and we don’t feel that’s an accurate analogy. Specifically, Lily and Marshall met and fell in love in college. So, later in life, they found themselves struggling in their relationship before committing to forever.