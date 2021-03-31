“Is Fran’s son from Depor?”

Ronald Koeman He was a luxury spectator in the friendly match between players of Barça B and several juveniles during the month of September. A meeting in which the technician of the FC Barcelona he did not take his eyes off a kid with very football genes.

During the course of the game, Koeman repeatedly asked a blond midfielder. When they told him it was Nico Gonzalez, Fran’s son, the Blaugrana coach did not hesitate for a second: “The son of Fran the Depor?”. Since then, the Barça coach has not let the young man’s evolution pass.

Months have passed and although Nico González is still youthful, already has a record with Barça B and a guaranteed place in the starting team. In addition, it has become a fixed sparring every time the first team receives help from the young people in training.

Nico contract with FC Barcelona ends on June 30 and for that reason he has not been called up with the first team on any occasion. An unwritten law in the discipline of Barça by which no player is promoted in the last year of his contract.

Currently, there is talk that the player has caught the attention of Spanish, English, German and Dutch teams. And his coach, García Pimienta, speaks wonders of him: “You can’t say that [su rendimiento] be a surprise because everyone has seen his level. He trains 100% and adapts to what you ask him to do. He can play anywhere in midfield. “