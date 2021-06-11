“Is France the favorite? I thought the same about Tottenham “

06/08/2021

Flattery can sometimes become a double-edged sword. The message from José Mourinho, who placed France as the favorite poster for the European Championship, did not quite please Didier Deschamps, who thinks that the words of the Portuguese coach add an extra factor of pressure to the current world champion.

In a statement to Telefoot, the French coach responded to José Mourinho’s words with a message that followed the Portuguese coach’s initial logic. “Favorite France? José, I thought the same about your Tottenham, but things did not go as planned“The London team started as one of the main candidates for the Premier League title thanks to players like Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son or Gareth Bale, but finished the season in seventh position.

‘The Special One’, who is currently collaborating with The Sun before starting a new adventure in Roma next season, did not hesitate to opt for France as the European Championship champion. “France could form a team A, a team B and a team C because right now it has an incredible number of top players. Deschamps knows what he wants, his team is world champion and finalist in the last European Championship. Anything that does not involve reaching the final does not mean anything to them“.

Despite highlighting the large number of great players that the French team has, Mourinho highlighted one of them above the rest. “When you have Kylian Mbappé by your side it is very difficult not to win. He is one of those players who wins matches and scares opponents. Mbappé goes with everything to try to show that he is the best in the world after Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “