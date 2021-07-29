Is food addiction real?

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

The food addiction is a concept that researchers used to describe eating habits compulsive in humans, which can resemble addiction-like behaviors.

The truth is there is no clinical definition universally accepted food addiction, in addition to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) does not include it as a condition. However, some researchers have identified some behaviors associated with this concept, What:

Binge eatingeven without an appetite. control intake food.Binge eating and eating patterns messy.Abusive food consumption rich in fat and sugary.

But how much do we really know about this addiction?

Publications from 2009, 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2019, among others, have highlighted that tasty foods, or even foods in general, stimulate the same parts of the brain and share the same neural activities as illicit substances.

The hippocampus, caudate and insula These are three brain regions that researchers have identified as being involved in this relationship. For example, both food and illicit substances cause the release of hormones, such as dopamine, and endogenous opioids that the body produces naturally.

These hormones are part of the mesolimbic pathway in the brain, which is responsible for motivation, desire and cravings. Some studies even suggest that it is this pathway, and not consumption itself, that can trigger food addiction, a “seeking” behavior that people with substance use disorder often display.

Although the DSM-5 does not list food addiction as a condition, researchers have referred to both the DSM-4 and the DSM-5 and the Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS), when studying this phenomenon.

In fact, the researchers developed YFAS based on information from DSM-4 about associated symptoms and behaviors substance use disorders. The YFAS contains 25 self-reported questions that can help to identify addiction to food from a trusted source.

The concept of food addiction has attracted a lot of interest in the scientific community, some propose it as a potential underlying contributor to obesity and others see it as a symptom of being overweight.

Whatever form this association is in, a 2017 review cited evidence that behaviors related to food addiction occur at noticeably higher levels In person seeking bariatric or weight loss surgeries.