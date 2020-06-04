Mauricio Ginestra

They are the participants of the fourth season of Exatlon USA

Unfortunately the fourth installment of Exatlon United States, the fiercest competition on the planet, had to be suspended from Friday, April 3, as it decided to temporarily postpone its production taking into account the health of its athletes, presenters, work team and other personnel, in the face of the threat of the COVID-19 virus, commonly known as Coronavirus and which has been declared by the World Health Organization as a Pandemic on a global scale.

In an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our contestants, production team, and employees, production from Exatlón United States, currently in production in the Dominican Republic and broadcast on Telemundo, has been temporarily paused. We will continue to monitor the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic to determine the appropriate date to end production this competing season. We are happy to report that we will be able to continue to offer our audiences more new content from Exatlón, the # 1 sports reality show, through all our screens until the end of April and beyond.

Athletes’ return home

Since each of the competitors and the presenter of Exatlon USA Erasmo Provenza returned home, they did not stop keeping in constant contact with the followers of the program, who tirelessly have kept repeating “the million dollar question”, When they return? Topic exclusively addressed by Erasmus Provenza in an interview with AhoraMismowhere did he say “We don’t know when Exatlon USA returns, I would love to have an answer, but that’s not the case.”

I return in doors to the sands

Although there was still no talk of a possible return of the competition to Telemundo screens, several unofficial fan portals assure that on June 15 Exatlon United States would be resuming recordings, which means that in approximately four weeks it would be in the television for the enjoyment of all followers.

Although Telemundo has not confirmed a date yet, they have always made it clear that indeed the successful format of sports competitions was going to return, and among the followers it has become characteristic to follow these portals that always provide accurate information on everything that happens in the competition so, if it is once again true what they point out, the return of everyone’s favorite competition is closer.

Let the Exatlon begin!

