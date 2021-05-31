Is Everrati’s electric Porsche 911 (964) a genius?

Porsche It’s clear to him: the 911 will be the last model in its range to embrace full electrification, if such a milestone ever hits. Current and upcoming regulations regarding pollution generated by internal combustion engines will make it difficult, including classic cars. That is why some companies are investing in transforming former oil-burning glories into “icons of the future past,” such as the Porsche 911 (964) electric from Everrati Automotive Limited.

“When we launched Everrati in 2019, our mission was to create the world’s most desirable, technically advanced, sustainable and zero-emission iconic cars,” it states. Justin lunny, founder and director of the Oxfordshire company. “To fulfill that vision and provide the most demanding customers with a product designed with leading technology, rigor and attention to detail, we assembled a team of engineers with experience in technology. OEM [fabricante de equipamiento original], motorsport, aerospace and electric vehicles ”.

The project begins with a fully restored 1991 nine-eleven (964) that is completely disassembled to its bare monocoque chassis with all body, engine and transmission, suspension and internals removed. Next, a water jet is applied to the original zinc coating of the car, followed by the creation of the widened carbon fiber body kit which includes the wings –front and rear–, both hoods, the roof and the doors –reinforced with high-strength steel–.

Beneath the “ducktail”, the 3.6-liter six-cylinder boxer engine has been replaced by a modern electric powertrain. Everrati claims to offer a maximum power of 507 hp (373 kW) and 500 Nm, which makes it much more powerful than before (250 hp and 310 Nm). The company says that it does the 0-100 km / h race in “less than four seconds” and that it can travel “more than 240 kilometers” on a single charge thanks to its 53 kWh battery. Of course, the exhaust outlets are maintained so as not to break the classic aesthetic.

Everrati has also improved other components to help cope with nearly double the power of the 911 Carrea (964) from the early 1990s. Upgrades include perforated and ventilated brake discs, more generous Brembo calipers and a range of 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels. There are also two suspension packages available, either a fixed coilover type, or one geared towards the widest range of configurations thanks to fully adjustable dampers, controlled from an onboard touch screen.

The high-voltage electrical system is also compatible with DC-type fast chargers which, according to Everrati, increase battery charge from 10% to 100% “in less than an hour”. And to make things a bit more comfortable for modern drivers, the interior has been modified with upgraded Porsche adjustable seats, a vintage-looking Porsche Classic Communications Management infotainment system, and dials dedicated to its electrically-friendly mechanics. the instrument cluster.

To make sure everything is finished well, the Everrati team partnered with the former British Touring Car Champion (BTCC) and Porsche Carrera Cup champion, Tim harvey. “It has the essence of an iconic 911, in terms of your rearward skewed weight distribution and the ‘feel’ of your controlsupdated thanks to the incredible performance of its electric powertrain, ”he says. “In this way, it is fantastic to think that future generations will be able to continue to enjoy the 911 (964) in an era of zero-emission mobility.”

Finally, it should be noted that Everrati has developed the entire system to be more or less easy to reverse. “It is sacrosanct that all engineering is reversible, in case current or future owners want to go back to the standard specifications of the car,” he says Nick williams, director of operations. “If customers want it, the original internal combustion engine and transmission can be renewed and saved, or even be incorporated into a work of art, such as a glass gallery or a methacrylate box ”.

Everrati will begin deliveries of its electric Porsche 911 to customers in late 2021. Prices for the above start at 250,000 pounds (290,000 euros, approx.), that’s not including the donor car. However, for 200,000 pounds (230,000 euros, approx.), The British firm offers what it calls the specification “Mashed potatoes”, which houses the standard body of the Stuttgart coupe, has a little less power -446 hp-, but maintains the same range of “more than 240 kilometers” of its older brother.

