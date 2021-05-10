Is Ethereum still a buy at $ 4,000?

The price of Ether, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, managed to break the $ 4,000 mark for the first time in its history. At the beginning of 2021 it was trading at $ 738, which implies an appreciation of 400% in just a few months.

The key question on investors’ minds Is it too late to buy Ethereum amid the recent surge?

Ethereum vs Bitcoin analysis

Ethereum DeFi projects tend to rely on the Ethereum blockchain and as such have been implementing the technology such as Pickle Finance, SyncBond, Ark Gallery, DAOVentures, and Polkastarter.

Ethereum’s best use case may have played a role in the cryptocurrency’s superior performance against Bitcoin.

On April 1, 2021, Ethereum was valued at $ 1,935, while on April 30, 2021, Ethereum was valued at $ 2,763. That’s an increase of about 42.79%.

By comparison, on April 1, 2021, Bitcoin was valued at $ 59,210, while on April 30, 2021, it was valued at $ 54,500, representing a decrease of approximately 7.95%.

Should you buy Ethereum now?

Ethereum has made a huge jump in value in a short amount of time, so if you decide to buy Ethereum (ETC), the next price target could be $ 4,300, or even $ 4,500. On the other hand, if the Ethereum price falls below $ 3,500, it would signal a strong ‘sell’ signal for investors because the support level failed to attract buyers.

Short-term investors should be cautious

Ethereum has successfully attracted the attention of many investors, as well as dApp developers, and has been very popular due to the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and their value. This bodes well for Ethereum’s long-term prospects.

Getting a better lead for short-term investors is no easy task given that Ethereum recorded multiple new highs in recent months with little resistance. The classic investment saying “the trend is your friend” may be the correct strategy for short-term investors, as the trend is clearly favorable.

But many things can change in a short period of time. Investors looking to buy today may want to set a stop loss near the price of $ 3,500, as a drop below this key level could signal the start of a bear market.

Bottom line

Momentum is clearly on Ethereum’s side and investors with a long-term time frame should be able to resist any short-term sell-off given the long-term outlook.

Speculators and short-term investors, on the other hand, should be prepared for a quick exit, either at the next potential price target of $ 4,300 to $ 4,500 or if the stop loss triggers at around $ 3,500.