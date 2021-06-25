Is Elsa Jean in love? because he got tattooed with his love! | Instagram

For the model and actress American Elsa Jean the fact of this girlfriend does not specify being a man or a woman, because she recently appeared in a Photo in which it appears with a new tattoo, stating that it is his love with whom he did it.

Only half an hour ago he shared, surely Elsa jean she is most grateful and excited about this new ink on her skin.

This is not the first tattoo that the young 24-year-old celebrity gets, before this she already had two that coincidentally both had a rose theme, her favorite flower.

No one loves me more than Holly, “Elsa Jean wrote.

In the photo, as you can see, only both hands appear, since the design was made by both in each of their ring fingers, it is the outline of two hearts that we see in their hands.

Holly is the person who has always supported Elsa dreamSo far it is not known who she really is, some say that she is her mother, other fans say that she is her best friend, whoever Elsa is, she can always count on her and feel comfortable with her presence.