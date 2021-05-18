Bitcoin: is Elon Musk a scammer or a puppet?

Elon Musk’s tweets are like wildfire for cryptocurrencies that are seen as they fall helplessly before the latest sayings of the owner of Tesla. What is Musk’s role in all this reflects John Mac Ghlionn, cryptocurrency researcher and writer, at Coindesk.

On Friday May 14, Jackson Palmer, the co-creator of DogecoinHe went back to Twitter and called Elon Musk a “self-absorbed con artist.”

Is Palmer correct? Is the Tesla CEO Little More Than a Scammer?

“Whether you’ve answered that question definitively or not, one thing is indisputable: Elon Musk is controversial. On Twitter, largely his preferred rostrum, Musk dictates the cultural narrative, with many of his 54 million followers hanging on every tweet. Its influence is immense. Remember, this is a man who has the ability to break the internet with an eggplant emoji, “says Mac Ghlionn.

Musk is a smart man. Has found a way dominate culture, generate controversy and commodify friction. In an economy of outrage, few would have benefited like him. Without his ability to commodify controversy, would he be one of the richest men in the world? No, ”says Mac Ghlionn

Many see Musk as Nicola Tesla, but he is not. He is an entrepreneur who has an unmatched ability to explore and exploit the novelty of added value in the economic and social spheres. Everything you touch generates interest and income. “The man who plans to colonize Mars has already colonized the culture, and cryptocurrencies have played a pivotal role in Elon Musk’s rise to prominence,” Mac Ghlionn remarks.

You all already know the history of the last months between Musk and Bitcoin:

Tesla announces that it has bought 1.5 billion BTC

Then the firm announces that it will accept them as a payment method

Environmental activists are not happy with this decision

Tesla Announces It Will Receive Crypto Payments

The puppeteer pulled the strings and the world reacted, but this decision was just a marketing stunt:

Bitcoiners are holders and reluctant to use cryptocurrencies to buy anything (You will remember the case of the one who bought a pizza with BTCs)

Buying a Tesla with BTCs is like teaching a cat to code

As Coindesk noted at the time, “according to the company’s Bitcoin Payment Terms and Conditions, Bitcoin transactions must be completed within a certain period of time or else the price in BTC expires and the buyer you must request a new price. “

“If you bought a Tesla with bitcoin, were dissatisfied with the car and wanted a refund, you faced a world of problems,” noted JP Koning.

On March 12, Tesla announced that will not accept payments in BTC due to the destructive impact on the environment Musk noted on Twitter. What led to the fall of the cryptocurrency.

Dave portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, did not buy into Musk’s newfound concern for the environment. He took to Twitter to call the billionaire and say, “Elon Musk just tried to quit bitcoin. The same Elon Musk who had bitcoin on Tesla’s spreadsheet and his balance sheet so that Tesla can show end-of-quarter profit because they’re not selling cars, now all of a sudden bitcoin is bad. “

“Was Musk simply manipulating the crypto market? There are reasons to think so, as David Morris wrote last week, ”says Mac Ghlionn.

Shortly after the Bitcoin announcement, Dogecoin rose 22% in value. The rules-buster “Dogefather” announced that he was working to improve the efficiency of network transactions.

Crypto, like Twitter, appears to be Musk’s toy. He’s an expert troll, and he clearly has fun smashing reality on a regular basis. Elon Musk is officially the “hold my drink” guy. However, when a super influential individual tweets something, the effects can be extremely profound. Donald Trump, when he was president, showed it perfectly ”, emphasizes Mac Ghlionn.

It is debatable whether Musk was intentionally manipulating the market or not. Yet even if it were, does any of this hurt Musk? Of course not.

“The 49-year-old has found a way to monetize the controversy, consistently and without shame. It soaks up so much cultural oxygen that influential figures like Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan and the Kardashians barely register on today’s “who’s who” radar. The monopolization of cultural oxygen is, of course, strategic. Dominate the media and dominate the world. Considering that Musk spends nothing on advertising, the desire to dominate the narrative is, again, strategic. The anti-ad entrepreneur is a master puppeteer. When he sings (or tweets), the world dances, ”says Mac Ghlionn.

Which brings us back to Palmer’s comment. You can’t be as successful as Musk without being self-absorbed. You don’t become one of the richest people in the world without a high degree of self-centered focus.

“So Musk is a scammer? Not, he is a grafter, a workaholic with an uncanny ability to control cultural narrative. He is an amazingly intelligent troll. Scammers are petty thieves; they don’t rule the world. Musk, on the other hand, seems to be the most important man in the world right now, ”concludes Mac Ghlionn.