For decades the consumption of whole eggs has been linked to high cholesterol levels and effects on heart health. Know the real information and get the most of its nutritional benefits, taking care of your health

The egg belongs to the list of top rated superfoods in human food, this is due to their extraordinary nutritional and therapeutic benefits. However depending on who you ask there are those who consider the full egg (i.e. consume both the whites and the yolks) as a extremely healthy food, while there are some trends that do not consider it a good health ally especially when cardiovascular function.

Even though the egg is considered a economic, nutritious, satiating food and a basic ingredient in the kitchen, there have always been some myths related to its consumption. The principal talks about effects of eating the yolks, since some believe that they can intervene in increase the risk of heart disease.

A little context …

To start, it is important to analyze the Principal reasons for which the egg is usually considered unhealthyFor this it is important to understand a little more detail about its composition:

Egg white: It is the white or transparent part of the egg and is mainly the component that contains the proteins.

Yolk: It is the yellow or orange part, which is distinguished by containing all kinds of nutrients.

For many years the main reason by which the eggs were considered an unhealthy food, was due to high cholesterol content of the yolks. Cholesterol is a waxy substance which is naturally in certain foods and that also produces the organism, which for decades has been talking about the effects of high cholesterol levels with the heart diseases.

This belief was unleashed more strongly as a result of the statements made by the American Heart Association in 1961, in which they recommended limit food consumption with high levels of cholesterol in the diet. The reality is that other major health organizations they added to this belief and derived from it in the following years world consumption of eggs decreased significantly.

Are eggs high in cholesterol?

It is true, whole eggs are considered a food rich in cholesterol and it is estimated that they are main sources of cholesterol in the diet of most people. To understand it with numbers two large eggs (approximately 100 grams) contain 422 mg cholesterol, if with this we consider that the recommended maximum intake per day for a person without heart conditions it is 300 mg, are a food that exceeds the daily contribution and it doesn’t give a chance to consume other products which naturally also contain cholesterol.

However, it is extremely interesting to know that dietary guidelines for the first time in years of United Statess, which were published in 2016 did not specify a daily upper limit for cholesterol. Despite this, there is still a long list of people who are concerned about its consumption, however understanding is key what for the fact that a food is high in cholesterolIt does not mean that it raises cholesterol levels in the blood.

Are they healthy or not?

It is essential to understand how blood cholesterol rises and this is not from the logical way which we initially thought of. The liver is the organ responsible for producing large amounts of cholesterol, that is why it is considered an essential nutrient for the functioning of cells; what happens when we eat high cholesterol foods is that the liver will produce it in smaller quantities and vice versa. This is the main reason which explains that cholesterol levels do not change when consuming foods rich in this substance.

On the other hand understanding is key that cholesterol is not a “bad” substance like everything when it is out of balance it can present health disorders. However it is positively related to important processes in the body as the vitamin D production, of steroid hormones like estrogen, progesterone and testosterone and intervenes in the production of bile acids that help digest fat.

The good news is that since these rumors about the consumption of the whole egg began, various studies and research papers for examine the relationship between consumption of whole eggs and the risks of heart disease. The result agrees that consume 1-2 whole eggs per day it seems not change cholesterol levels or increase heart disease. In addition, it has been verified that its consumption as a whole on a low carb diet is related to benefits to improve markers heart diseases in people with diabetes or insulin resistance.