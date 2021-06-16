Is Earth’s vegetation changing faster now than thousands of years ago?

An international team of scientists has carried out an analysis of ancient pollen remains from various parts of the world in order to find out if the rate of change of the vegetation of our planet is substantially greater than that of thousands of years ago.

The team led by Jack Williams, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States, has found that the planet’s vegetation is changing today at least as quickly as when the last ice sheets of the Ice Age disappeared ago. about 10,000 years.

Starting around 3,000 to 4,000 years ago, Earth’s plant communities began to change a little faster.

Today, this rate rivals or exceeds that of the rapid change that took place when vegetables rushed to colonize territories that until recently were frozen and to adapt to a global climate that in a relatively short time registered a temperature increase of between 5 and 6 degrees centigrade.

The results of the research, the technical details of which have been published in the academic journal Science, suggest that the dominant influence of humanity on ecosystems, which is so visible today, has its origin in the widespread introduction of agriculture several years ago. thousands of years, deforestation and other forms of land modification with which our species has influenced ecosystems.

Research team members collecting an ancient pollen sample in St. Paul, Alaska. (Photo: Jack Williams)

The findings of this research also suggest that the rates of change in ecosystems will continue to accelerate in the coming decades, as global climate change adds to the other previous human influences.

By showing that recent trends in biodiversity are the beginning of a long-term acceleration of ecosystem transformations, the new study also provides a context in which other recent reports that indicate that changes in global biodiversity are fitting well dovetail. have accelerated in the last century. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)