Is Dustin Poirier happy with his trilogy with Conor McGregor?

Winning is winning but there are different ways to do it and not all of them suppose the same satisfaction. Is Dustin Poirier happy with the way he beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264? The American won the fight by technical knockout when the Irishman broke his tibia and was unable to continue the fight after the first round. He made a bad step that caused the injury, which was also the result of the blows of “The Diamond” and the defense of this of those of “The Notorious”.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Dustin Poirier said this: “I might have wanted a stroke finish, but a win is a win. I feel like I controlled the entire fight and that what happened to his leg was a result of my defense. So I am happy with the result.. I also don’t think Conor could recover from what was happening., I don’t think I could do it, I think it was already broken. I am happy to be in this position. I have worked a lot”.

