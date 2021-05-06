Is dogecoin the new GameStop? This is what the experts say

The rise of Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that emerged from a meme, is reminiscent of the GameStop saga. Photo: Getty Images.

Stand back, bitcoin: dogecoin is the cryptocurrency in fashion. Traditional investors are shocked by the boost it has received on social media and the endorsement of celebrities.

Though it started as a joke in 2013, dogecoin has gained a following that has helped drive the value of the token like Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg, and Kiss bassist. , Gene Simmons. Musk’s announced appearance on the late night show Saturday Night Live is believed to be partly responsible for Dogecoin’s momentum in recent hours.

But inevitably many investors are comparing Dogecoin’s meteoric rise to the GameStop saga, which shook the financial world in January. Endorsement from an enthusiastic and rebellious Reddit group propelled the actions, much to the dismay of the hedge funds that had been betting against them.

The problem, of course, was that Gamestop’s stock went flat in February.

Under that model, the key question for dogecoin buyers is whether the cryptocurrency that emerged from a meme will fall again, as GameStop did.

Dogecoin was down 8.9% to $ 0.60259 in the 24 hours to 6am ET Thursday, according to CoinGecko, but is still up around 13,000% so far this year.

Differences between GameStop and dogecoin

Unlike GameStop, dogecoin is not backed by anything. The cryptocurrency started as a joke based on the Doge Shibu meme. GameStop is a real company with physical and digital assets that was profitable at some point and the momentum of stocks also a real base.

“While it’s a meme-based stock, much of the volatility at GameStop started after Ryan Cohen, the founder of Chewy.com, announced a large stake in the company to turn it into an ‘omnichannel’ gaming company. Investors and traders have been hoping this transformation will lead to higher stock prices, “Thomas Shohfi, assistant professor at the Lally School of Management, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, told Insider.

But there are clear similarities in the investor behaviors behind GameStop and dogecoin.

An attack on the established power of the stock market

To begin with, it is a rebellion against Wall Street. Average young people have come together and expressed their rejection of the big financial market and are determined to show that without financial education and credentials, they can be more effective investors.

“They have done it by choosing vehicles, GameStop and dogecoin, that educated financial analysts laugh at. Which, of course, makes it even more enjoyable and provides more material for discussion than if they made money from typical stocks like Microsoft,”, commented Danielle Shay, director of options for the educational platform of the stock market Simpler Trading.

“In a world where a group of people on Reddit can take a self-directed trading app like Robinhood and flip markets for weeks, predicting what will happen next will not always be as important as reacting to what happens quickly,” warned Mark Higgins , co-founder of risk management technology company Beacon Platform.

Eric Berman, senior legal editor for US finance at Thomson Reuters Practical Law, acknowledged that it is the social media factor that drives these financial movements.

“In the intermediate term, it doesn’t matter what the currency is designed for, the only thing that matters is that it is vibrant,” he said.

The danger of ease of access … and losing it all

The ease of access to trading accounts – with platforms like Robinhood -, social networks and the savings accumulated during the pandemic, seem to be fueling the volatility of cryptocurrencies.

“The fear of missing a future rally appears to intensify the behavior of the herd, rather than any fundamental belief in the currency’s use case,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Investors who have no cash to spend would do well to heed the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s warnings that if people dabble in products they don’t fully understand, they risk losing all their money.” added.