Is Djokovic the best in history?

07/12/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

Novak Djokovic is determined to close the debate on who is the best tennis player in history. After winning the Wimbledon final against Italian Matteo Berrettini, the Serbian equaled the 20 Grand Slams of Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal and based on many other data, he already says it clearly and loudly “I consider myself the best, I think I am the best & rdquor ;.

The truth is that if we take a look at all the data, arguments to make such a statement are not lacking. From the outset the most important data are these 20 ‘Big’ conquered by the number one (9 Australian Open, 6 Wimbledon, 3 US Open and 2 Roland Garros), but there are more important data referring to the Grand Slams such as that Djokovic is the only one who has won all four of them at least twice. Federer has only won Roland Garros once and Rafa He only has one Australian Open on his record.

In the number of ATP titles is where the Serbian ‘clicks’ since in total he has raised 85 trophies while the Swiss has 103 titles to his credit while the Balearic has won a total of 88.

Now, if we pay attention only to the important titles such as the Grand Slams and the Masters 1000, then the Serbian is the dominator with 60 crowns, four more than Nadal (56) and six more than Federer (54).

Blazing career

One of the most striking data is that in 2008, when Djokovic won his first ‘Grande’ (Australian Open), no one would have bet his savings that he would catch up with Federer in that ‘race’ since he had 12 ‘Grandes’ in his showcase particular (3 Australian Open, 5 Wimbledon and 4 US Open). There would even be those who thought that he would not catch the Balearic who already had 3 Roland Garros.

But we can still go further, in 2011 when Djokovic won his second ‘Big’, again the Australian tournament, the one in Basel had no less than 16 while the Manacorí had already won 9. No one would have believed that a decade later the Serbian tennis player would have caught his two eternal rivals who, with good reason , ‘Nole‘always assures that having coincided with them at the same time “has made me a better tennis player & rdquor ;.

No less than 18 Grand Slams in ten years, that is only within the reach of a ‘super phenomenon’ like Djokovic who is also the youngest of the three to reach the magical figure of the 20 Grand Slams with 34 years, one month and 19 days.

But we still have data to track as far as the Grand Slams are concerned, since Djokovic is the only one of the ‘Big Three’ who has conquered the Big Four consecutively, although not in the same year. But 2021 can be magical for ‘Nole‘In this sense, since if we won the US Open, there would no longer be any discussion in this regard. He would be the only one with the ‘Grand Slam’ on his resume.

Masters 1000

As for the Masters 1000, the number one has won 36, the same as Nadal and eight more than Federer, but with the particularity that ‘Nole‘He is the only tennis player who has won them all and who has also won them at least twice. In that it also surpasses its direct rivals. Rafa has never won the 1,000 Masters in Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris while Roger is missing the Monte Carlo title.

face to face

Now to finish one last piece of information in favor of Djokovic. You have won face to face with the other two ‘monsters’ in tennis history. The Serbian has beaten Federer 27 times in the 50 games in which they have been measured while Rafa has been beaten in 30 of his 58 games.

You already have a ticket to the ATP Finals

The triumph in the Wimbledon final had an added prize impregnated, which was to become the first tennis player of the year to mathematically achieve his classification for the ATP Finals that will be held from 14 to 21 November in Turin. It is the fourteenth time that the Serb has qualified for this tournament that he has won five times. On the other hand, Djokovic questioned his participation in the Tokyo Olympics after winning the title at Wimbledon: “I will have to think about it. My plan was always to go to the Games, but right now I’m a bit divided. It’s kind of 50-50 from what I’ve heard in the last few days & rdquor ;, assured the Serbian, who won the bronze medal in Beijing 2008. If he finally resigns, ‘Nole‘will lose the opportunity to get the Golden Slam (the four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal).