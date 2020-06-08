Inclusion is a topic that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) wants to show in its next films and an example would be about the next love interest of the goofy mercenary, who would be a mutant of the X-Men Would he start a love story with Angel or would Iceman fall in love with Deadpool?

It is known that the great love of the antihero’s life is Vanessa, played by actress Morena Baccarin, Although the character dies in the sequel, so it seems that Marvel Studios does not want to include it again, despite the fact that it is fundamental in the story in both comics and live-action.

So to solve the issues of LGBT inclusion along with the search for the chattering mutant’s new partner, the company led by Kevin Feige would present a story where Iceman would fall in love with ‘Deadpool’. We must remember that this member of the X-Men, in 2015 from the closet during the saga of ‘All-New X-Men’, where it is shown that if he was homosexual despite having had a relationship with women.

The news was reported by the We Got This Covered portal, the same source that mentions that it is not yet known at what time this plot could be seen, but it is believed that it would be until Phase 6, when the mutants have established themselves as one of the teams. most important in the MCU. Also, by that time there will already be a solid negotiation with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) to once again bring the mercenary to the big screen.

As if that were not enough, this version of the relationship between these two heroes is similar to other media rumors that in Marvel Studios, the swordsman will also be in love with Spider-Man, it is not specified exactly how, but it is mentioned that Wade Wilson is obsessed with the arachnid.

The only thing that could be worrying about all this, is the reaction of some fans who are not in favor of these changes and even attack the franchise, because they only use these themes to be fashionable and to sell more tickets for their films. . So far neither Marvel Studios, Reynolds have said anything about it.