Is Cuba a dictatorship?

Demonstration against the Cuban Government, last night in Tampa (Florida). (Photo: OCTAVIO JONES via REUTERS)

Spanish politics look to Cuba. The deep, complex and relevant relations between our country and the Caribbean island make it necessary to do so, when the largest protests against the Government in the last 27 years are taking place. But there is much more than expectation. Once again, foreign policy becomes a weapon thrown between the government and the opposition, in turns with one word: “dictatorship.”

The Popular Party denounces that the socialist Pedro Sánchez does not pronounce it and governs supported by United We Can, some of whose members even deny its existence. The uncomfortable word, which some see as essential to use and others prefer to avoid, affirming however that “Cuba is not a democracy.”

For the president, Pedro Sánchez, asked directly last night about the matter on Telecinco, “it is evident that Cuba is not a democracy. It is not”. “Without interference, with the utmost respect for Cuban society, it is clear that we have to ask that Cubans be able to demonstrate freely, accelerate all the reforms that society needs and that allow the rights and freedoms that we enjoy in Spain,” he told questions from Pedro Piqueras, demanding, for example, the release of the informants detained by the Government of Miguel Díaz-Canel. This morning, its first vice president, Nadia Calviño, has argued that it is not productive to focus on putting “labels” and that the president was “very clear” when describing the regime.

And the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has not wanted to use the term dictatorship either, supporting the government in the face of this crisis because it is doing the right thing, she says. Democracies, he argues, are defined by the UN standards and he sticks to them, making it clear that “human rights are not relativized anywhere in the world, that is the key.” However, UP members such as Aina Vidal, Alejandra Jacinto or Enrique Santiago said yesterday, bluntly, that Cuba is not a dictatorial regime.

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, denounces that “never” a Government of Spain of the UCD, PSOE or PP had fallen into “this ignominy”, by not calling “things by their name”.

Is it or is it not a “political regime that, by force or violence, concentrates all power in one person or in a group or organization and represses human rights and individual freedoms”, as the RAE says?

What cannot be missing in a democracy, according to the UN

Let’s first see what a democracy is, to put the mirror in front of it and see if the Cuban Administration is recognized in that reflection. In 2000, the former UN Human Rights Commission recommended a series of legislative, institutional and practical measures to consolidate democracy. Two years later, that same Commission declared the following specific points as essential elements of democracy:

– Respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms;

– Freedom of association;

– Freedom of expression and opinion;

– Access to power and its exercise in accordance with the rule of law;

– The holding of periodic, free and fair elections by universal suffrage and by secret ballot as an expression of the will of the population;

– A pluralistic system of political parties and organizations;

– The separation of powers;

– The independence of the judiciary;

– Transparency and responsibility in public administration;

– Free, independent and pluralistic media;

According to complaints from citizen platforms, social network users, independent journalists from the interior of the island itself and, of course, those living in exile, only with the protests that began on Sunday and continued until today are rights being violated of expression and opinion, the freedom of protest and demonstration is being violated and at least a hundred journalists have been imprisoned – among them, from international media such as the Spanish newspaper ABC or the US agency AP -, damaging the freedom of the press.

On a daily basis, there are no authorized political parties beyond the Communist, the victors of the 1959 Revolution, and the separation of powers does not exist. There is no accountability or transparency systems in management, either.

“Clearly authoritarian”

The senior researcher for Latin America at CIDOB (Barcelona Center for International Affairs), Anna Ayuso, explains that, according to the parameters of political science, “a dictatorship is part of authoritarian regimes”. In the case of Cuba, he acknowledges, sometimes it can be difficult to see it, because “there is not such a clear hierarchy in power”, as the CP is on one side and the army on the other, when sometimes it is more common that there is “a very clear hierarchy of who is in charge ”.

“This means that there is a certain distribution of power in Cuba, but what is very clear is that it is an authoritarian regime, because there is no pluralism or possibility of dissent. It is not incorrect to use the word dictatorship, in the sense that there is no democracy, but it is a clearly authoritarian regime with a certain distribution of power between different instances, which means that somehow it does not enter into what is the dictatorship more sole proprietorship or a military junta. There is a certain distribution between the party and the military, it is a more hybrid thing ”, he clarifies. “We would have to get into more political science discussions,” he argues, to differentiate more clearly.

It is true, he states, that in the Caribbean country there are “certain forms of participation”, always remembered by those who defend the current system, such as community boards, but “they are mechanisms where there is no dissent. Within the revolution, anything goes; out, nothing ”, he concludes.

What is not there, and for part of the left is essential when talking about dictatorship, is deaths, murders of dissidents and blood. Ayuso recalls that there are those who speak of dictatorships and dictatorships, but in his case it is firm: a dictatorship “does not stop being so because it is killed or not, a regime is more criminal if it does so, if anything, but we would enter the field of law penal”. “A dictatorship can be more or less murderous or not at all but it does not stop being a dictatorship, if there is no pluralism or the possibility of a change of power or alternation,” he insists.

For the Americanist Sebastián Moreno, “Cuba is a country with a single party, the Communist, where all institutions and organizations are centralized and managed by the same people or formation, so free association is not allowed. Citizens do not directly elect the president of the country and this is not the person with the most power, but rather the first secretary of the communist party, a figure that now coincides with that of President Díaz-Canel ”, since Raúl left Castro, last April.

“The press works, in turn, subordinate to the party’s propaganda apparatus and political dissent, different thinking, and dissent are criminalized. The system is above the human and individual rights of the people. Therefore, by articulating an idea contrary to those who govern today, to their indications, doctrines and foundations, you can go to jail or be struck out forever and become a plague, because you go to the job you go they will reject you, wherever you go they will look at you wrong. If you produce an artistic or intellectual work, you will be ignored, ostracized, and there are many cases in which even leaving the country or home is prevented, without clear charges. Now, in the face of the demonstrations, cases of police repression and arbitrary arrests are being denounced with serious accusations. It all adds up ”, he sums up. For this reason, he understands that there is a “plenary session at 15” to talk about dictatorship.

Cuba, he explains, “is a country controlled by the CP and by the military that come from the system devised after the post-revolution, and they are two united forces that reach every corner and control everything. The most basic dissent, which is to complain on a social network that a hospital has waiting queues due to the coronavirus is a reason for search and arrest ”, he adds. Regarding the use of violence, he understands that when “the tentacles and control are so intense, you don’t even have to get to that point” to keep citizens subdued. “It must be recognized that the blockade imposed by the US, to which many cling to defend Cuba, is a scoundrel paid by citizens, but the regime is no less dictatorial for that.” ends.

The Economist magazine, one of the capitalist Bibles but also a respected medium, publishes a Democracy Index every year in which Cuba, by system, appears in the red zone, as a “totalitarian regime”. It reaches this conclusion after analyzing 60 indicators, which are grouped into five different categories: electoral process and pluralism, civil liberties, government functioning, political participation, and political culture. There are 52 other countries in the world, such as China, North Korea or Venezuela, which are grouped in the same category.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

