Is Covid a winter disease? This is what the experts say

Summer is approaching and despite the fact that the vaccination rate is high throughout the West, the fear of new waves of coronavirus related to the relaxation of measures is among the experts around the world.

As reported in the Daily Mail, experts on the pandemic in the United Kingdom believe that outbreaks are likely in summer. In the worst case, they could be reached January-like mortalities.

But these experts have one hope: good weather. Many experts believe that the coronavirus is spreading more and more easily in winter. But this statement is not yet fully accepted.

Over the past year, a multitude of studies looked for seasonal patterns in viral activity, but many did not reach firm conclusions. Not a single major scientific body has been willing to label Covid-19 like a winter virus.

But confirming it or not would be key. If the coronavirus is seasonal, like the flu, health systems can anticipate it and prepare increases in beds, fans and staff for an inevitable increase in cases. In the short term, it would mean that you could almost live a summer of freedom.

Most respiratory viruses appear almost exclusively between November and March, so it would not be unreasonable for the coronavirus to behave the same. Other viruses, like the common coldThey appear throughout the year, but are concentrated in winter.

But many scientists say this is not enough to draw firm conclusions, which points to conflicting evidence. First, there are the examples of countries that experienced their biggest surges in midsummer.

The United States saw cases rise to more than 70,000 a day in July. In January, Chile saw cases double in the space of a month, increasing to more than 4,000 new cases a day despite its high temperatures. In the meantime, Brazil and India have been heavily affected by Covid-19 in the past week: Brazil has seen more than 450,000 new cases, while India had almost two million.

Dr David Strain, Senior Clinical Professor at the University of Exeter School of Medicine, says: “There were too many variables last year to really understand how much it affected the climate to the spread of Covid. Only once we’ve seen more long-term data can we start making decisions. “

Other scientists dare more. Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, says the weight of the evidence is now such that he is “cautiously confident” that “Covid infections will remain low in the summer and they will continue to appear in the winter. “Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine at the University of East Anglia, adds that considering Covid-19 as a winter virus is” common sense. “

Not so much temperature as human behavior

The general consensus is that, yes, Covid is seasonal. But a seasonal virus doesn’t just mean that the virus changes when exposed to different temperatures; seasonality also refers to how humans behave in different climates and how this influences the spread of viruses like Covid-19.

Prof Young says: “When it’s cold, we tend to huddle in poorly ventilated spaces. This can increase the likelihood of infection. When it’s hot, we spend more time outdoors in large, open areas., where the risk of transmission is very low “.

This, in part, explains why the flu is rampant in colder months and is said to be the reason why Covid cases increased rapidly in September.

Dr Strain says: ‘The first time we saw (in the UK) a marked return of Covid was after the holiday weekend in August, when it rained heavily. For the first time since the summer started, people were forced to take refuge inside. “

School terms are often mentioned as factors that influence the seasonality of viruses. The teacher Pablo Murcia, Virologist at the University of Glasgow, says that most colds are first caught by children and carried to the rest of the family. “When schools come back from summer break, that’s often when we see seasonal viruses start to increase,” he adds.

Professor Hunter says: “The seasonality of any virus is defined by a number of factors, and one of the most crucial it’s human behavior. “

Sunlight and the virus

But even more surprising is the growing evidence that Covid-19 viral particles are also affected by weather: recently published studies have suggested that the higher levels of sunlight reduce the risk of transmission.

Earlier this month, researchers at the University of Liverpool suggested that this was because increased ultraviolet radiation, the light emitted by the sun, can damage Covid cells. The researchers studied infections in more than 300 cities around the world and they found a clear correlation between an increase in ultraviolet radiation and a reduction in the speed at which the virus spreads.

Also intriguing is the evidence suggesting that Covid can be less deadly in the summer, And although this does not affect transmission rates, it can reduce the number of victims in hospitals.

Last week, researchers at the University of Edinburgh published an analysis of data from the US, Italy and the UK, and found that deaths from Covid they were lower in areas with more sunlight.

Dr. Richard Weller, a consultant dermatologist and study co-author, argues that sunlight is protective because causes the skin to release nitric oxide, a natural compound that has been shown to reduce the severity of Covid symptoms.

According to Professor Young, the answer could be much simpler. “Heat and humidity affect viruses,” he says. “If we take the flu as an example, we know that cells do not survive in these conditions, they essentially dry out and therefore they become less infectious. “

Coronaviruses, such as Covid-19, are what is known as ‘envelope viruses’. This means that there is a fatty membrane around the viral cell, to protect it from things in the atmosphere that could destroy it. like cold weather.

“The hot weather makes this membrane more fluid and unstable, leaving the most vulnerable virus, easy to destroy and less infectious, “says Young.

Early studies suggest that Covid-19 reacts similarly to cold as other coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS. Professor Young points to real-world examples that seem to serve as additional evidence: “We have seen a large number of outbreaks in the meat packing factories. This may be because the low temperatures provide the Covid droplets with an environment in which they can thrive. “

Explanations to the disasters in Brazil and India

As for the argument that surges in hot countries mean that Covid is not seasonal, many scientists believe that this is simply does not hold.

The unique circumstances in which the outbreaks occurred in Brazil and India make it impossible to examine seasonal trends, says Dr. Weller. He adds: “Both countries are seeing outbreaks caused for the mismanagement of the government, as well as some extremely infectious variants. I think the situations there are quite different. No amount of sunlight can stop such a large outbreak. “

Other experts have pointed out that around the world, between January and February, Covid cases decreased by almost 50%. They say that this happened because of the conjunction of the seasons between the northern and southern hemispheres: when one came out of winter, the other was about to enter. In February, the World Health Organization said it was investigating this pattern as possible proof of Covid seasonality.

The case of the Russian flu of 1889

But since then another intriguing theory has emerged about the seasonality of the coronavirus. In 1889, a deadly respiratory virus known as the Russian flu spread throughout the world. Driven by the arrival of the railways, it became the first pandemic that killed more than a million people.

It was believed to be a form of the flu (hence its name), but in recent years scientists have suggested that, in fact, it was a coronavirus, known as OC43, which is still alive in the winter months and causes symptoms like a mild cold.

Experts argue that the similarities between Covid-19 and the Russian flu are striking. Patients who contracted the disease complained from prolonged lethargy after the infection passed, just like those with long-lasting Covid.

Professor Young says: “The Russian flu finally turned into a winter virus. I think given the similarities, the same could happen with Covid-19 “.

But beware: scientists expressed concern that if Covid is seasonal, it can lead to a false sense of security in summer as people act as if the virus is gone, which could cause a spike in early fall.

The end of the vaccine’s effect

Experts say that in September, the protection afforded by vaccines may, in a few thousand cases, begin to wane. This, together with the small number of unvaccinated people, plus the 10% for which the vaccine does not work, it could push things to the limit.

Professor Hunter agrees: “Last year, cases started to grow enough to affect hospitalizations in late August. But this year, given the vaccinations, the numbers could start to rise. increase in October or November “.

But it’s not all doom and gloom: Fall Covid Booster Vaccine, Potentially Combined with a flu shot, will prevent a repeat of last winter, experts say.

Dr Strain says, “A booster shot in September, coupled with the regular flu shot, is the smartest thing to do. The Covid will return, I don’t have many doubts about it. We need to put a protective fence around the vulnerable when it does. “