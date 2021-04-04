Is Costco open this Easter Sunday 2021?

Getty Images Costco

Today is Easter Day 2021. And life gets busy and you may have found yourself needing last minute grocery items or candy so you can help fill your Easter baskets even more. Is Costco open on Easter 2021? Unfortunately, you are out of luck if you want to visit Costco today. All stores are closed.

As with many other major holidays, Costco is closed on Easter. Their website notes that all US warehouses are closed on Easter Sunday each year. This holiday allows employees to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

Other holidays that Costco is closed include New Years Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas.

Costco business centers are also closed on Easter, even though the holiday is not listed on the website here. That page notes that business centers (not warehouses) are typically closed on New Years Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. However, Easter is not on that list. That’s only because Costco’s business centers are always closed on Sundays, according to their website.

A Costco business center is available to any Costco member and there are 15 locations in the US They have items not found in regular Costco stores and large quantities of some grocery items, including a larger selection of beverages. The website states: “More than 70% of the items in Costco Business Center are different than those carried in a Costco warehouse.”

Just because the stores are closed doesn’t mean you can’t order online. You can find information on member-only savings through April 4 here.

Costco will resume its hours of operation on Monday

Costco will resume normal business hours on Monday, the day after Easter. According to their website, Costco’s warehouse hours vary by location, so check with your closest local Costco for hours.

Costco stores also offer shopping hours for seniors 60 and older, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. local time, Monday through Friday. These are in effect until further notice. Members with disabilities or immunosuppression may also shop during these hours.

However, seniors’ schedules may differ in certain locations. In Culver City, California, they are from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday. In Los Feliz, Northridge, Pacoima, Van Nuys and Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, it is Sunday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. And Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. In Richmond, California, it is 8:30 a.m. 9:30 am from Monday to Friday. In Iwilei (Honolulu), Hawaii, it is 8 to 9 a.m. M. From Monday to Friday. In Massachusetts and Oregon, it is from 8:30 to 9:30 am every day.

Health workers and first responders have priority access to warehouses with a membership card and official identification. This allows them to move to the front of the line when entering a warehouse. One exception is Massachusetts, where seniors are not allowed during shopping hours.

Face masks are still necessary in stores at all times.

To find specific Costco hours near you, use the store locator here.

Food places now offer a limited takeout-only menu, and social distancing is still recommended.

