From that moment in which the coronavirus began to speak, conspiracy theories about which was part of a process of population reduction in the world by the Chinese government, did not wait.

Claiming, many times without knowing exactly the basis of the beginning of the virus’s expansion, that it came from a laboratory and that it is a biological weapon among many other theories.

Where does COVID-19 come from?

A few weeks ago, claiming to know exactly where this virus came from, without even having specific information from the competent organizations at that time, was to assume an unnecessary risk of misinform.

Today it is safely assumed that it is a virus that was first transmitted from an animal to a person, due to the mutation that the coronavirus in the carrier animal, in Wuhan, China

That city is one of the areas with the most circulation of people in this nation. Now, due to the tireless campaign so many times mentioned against ChinaMany conspiranóicos began to affirm that this virus was a creation of the Chinese government to reduce the population, because they are the country with the highest population density in the world.

There is also a theory that the coronavirus may not have started its existence in WuhanThus, due to a thorough investigation, it was concluded that the outbreak of this virus probably started in November, shortly after the Wuhan Military Games, in which soldiers from all over the world participated.

The Chinese Communist Party reportedly put forward the theory that it was perhaps American soldiers who brought the virus to China, and that it suffered a mutation that could have made it stronger and more contagious, and that from there it would begin to spread worldwide.

Undoubtedly, as soon as the gap of possibilities is opened for a power to take advantage in the media by highlighting the errors of the other side, many unbridled attitudes in the fight for reason come to light, in this case, it is always pertinent to trust directly in the official information offered by the organizations responsible for the treatment of contingency.

Is it to reduce the population?

A biological weapon created to blackmail your pleasure? Nature eradicating the human root? These are just some of the theories launched about the objective of coronavirus, since the beginning. Of course, enough time has elapsed to make a reading about which of these is true.

In the eyes of who can see and read, from the beginning of this outbreak, the government responsible for the territory where it started in (China,) did not skimp on implementing the necessary policies for the eradication of this pandemic In the patient zero area (Wuhan) and today, it came to light that the number of infected and dead due to the coronavirus was reduced by a very large percentage.

Being then the case that it is a virus created for the reduction of the population in ChinaHow is it that all possible efforts were made to reduce the number of infected and deceased? It sounds like there is no coherence, so this first theory is easily discarded.

It is clear that the world has seen many powers whose only intentions are to seize world political power at all costs, through strategies of control economic and territorial, using diplomacy and other tools.

It is common to come across the theory that the first power to find the cure will take control of the world, or that it is a weapon biological that one nation imposes on another by sending an infected to become the space of contagion to soon become the infected area.

This is easily disproved with confirmation that the outbreak comes from a mutation that this type of coronavirus suffered in an animal, and therefore it was able to be transmitted to a human, and from there it began to expand to what we currently see.

The only thing at hand that can be used to read the political intentions of the different world actors is their concrete actions, from which conclusions can be drawn, until now most nations have agreed on one thing : We must stop the expansion of the coronavirus.

Leaving aside some rare exceptions, among which stand out United States and Brazil, who have been greatly affected by this pandemic, with the United States overcoming the barrier of 100,000 infected and putting itself first, and with Brazil being the country with the most infected in all of Latin America.

A different reading should be applied to these two, since they do not have the same economic or territorial conditions, in addition to the fact that the actions on both sides have been different.

On the one hand there is a Donald trump that it does not stop victimizing itself, taking refuge in the fact that the system in which they trusted to contain pandemics was not ready for this type of situation. This is not very feasible, since in the United States there is a presence of coronavirus for almost a month, and few (if any) measures were taken.

The American president also assumed racist attitudes endorsing the use of the identification of an ethnic group with the coronavirus that according to him caused this pandemic, and other incredible but not unexpected statements.

You may not want to have the cure just to blackmail the other nations that are working with everything to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but given that this year you have elections, a cure in your power to heal American citizens sounds like the jewel in the crown for him.

In Brazil A president is in power who affirms that COVID-19 is not yet a real risk, and that so far, with more than 3,000 infected and 93 deceased, he has not declared policies that really influence the detriment of the spread of the virus.

There have been many complaints by Brazilian organizations and movements, which have come to light due to the uninterested attitude on the part of Jair Bolsonaro.

Faced with such a position, it is difficult not to think that he will simply wait for the coronavirus to be unstoppable, ignoring his past, in which he has demonstrated his position against the social protection of the Brazilian people.

There is another theory that has generated more media receptivity, and that is that this pandemic it is the result of nature doing a cleaning process in which it recognizes that its main pollutant is the human being.

They assume that it is so wonderful, that it caused by means of natural selection the mutation of a virus that could only be contracted between animals, so that it was transmitted between humans, assuming that it would be so harmful and contagious that it would cause the closure of much of the population, thus contributing to the cessation of polluting processes in the world.

It is no secret to anyone that the greatest winner of all this terrible tragedy is the environment, cleaner canals in Venice, cleaner airs, animals returning to their natural processes and more.

