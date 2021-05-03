is combustion (and roars)

Toyota is one of the few car brands, and one of the strongest ones, that is betting on the hydrogen car, which has already taken shape with the Toyota Mirai. But the news now is that is working on a new approach to its hydrogen engine, which in this case also sounds.

It does this because, unlike the technology we saw (and tested) in the Mirai, with this new engine the idea is more similar to the traditional engine in that it is based on hydrogen combustion. So no, it’s not an electric car that’s roaring.

This would not need an acoustic signal to warn pedestrians

In the silent Mirai what we saw was an electric car whose battery differs from the conventional ones, but the system is also based on a chemical reaction so that electricity is generated and with it the necessary energy for the engine is obtained. Hydrogen in that case is a component of the reactions, hence, when oxygen also participates, it runs out generating water (distilled) as a residue.

In this case it is a combustion, but according to Toyota does not generate carbon dioxide (CO₂) “except for the combustion of small amounts of motor oil while driving”. So it would not strictly be a “zero emissions” car and, unlike its twin the Mirai, there would be more waste, although what they promise is that it will be much less than combustion with diesel and gasoline.

The engine, in addition, is similar to that of a traditional combustion car, with its injection and supply system, although they are modified for this fuel. The other brand ensures that hydrogen combustion is faster than gasoline, so they promise a better response on asphalt.

And it’s about riding hard on the asphalt, because what they wanted to verify with a first test of a car with this engine is, perhaps, one of the most demanding environments: a racing circuit. Thus the pilot Hiroaki ishiura he tried it and commented that “it is not so different [de los vehículos a gasolina] as expected, it feels like a normal engine “, and if it was oblivious to the information, it might think it was a conventional engine.

The idea: that it ends up in production models

The car is a Toyota Corolla Sport, which has an engine similar to the one used in the Toyota GR Yaris. It is a unit of 261 CV and 360 Nm of maximum torque with which it has been able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 5.5 seconds.

This development belongs to a joint project of Toyota and Toyota GAZOO Racing, in order that the car ** can compete in the 24 hours of Fuji NAPAC Super TEC, which will be held between 21 and 23 May in Japan. He will do it in the ORC Rookie Racing team, founded personally by Akio Toyoda (president of Toyota).

The idea of ​​the manufacturer is that if the tests go well in these demanding conditions, in the future this engine can be applied to production models. In this way, the brand proposes a future in which combustion would not be finished, as many houses already consider (such as Volvo among others) and that European regulations itself have already proposed.

It will be necessary to see in the end in what quantity are the emissions of engines like this if they begin to be an alternative, because it has not been the first (although perhaps the one that promises the best future). Speaking of Euro 7, the limitation would be in 30 mg / km and 10 mg / km for new models, and also it would be necessary to see if, since we do not live in a world of clean and theoretically perfect reactions, much less, if nitrogen oxides would continue to be a problem or not.

Meanwhile, the electric hydrogen car is making its way. We already saw a month ago that China was investing in these batteries and that there are even supercars. So the alternative of the stack does not seem inefficient in terms of performance, although the bottleneck of these engines for its generalization is mainly based on the infrastructure. We will see if hydrogen evolves by one or two paths finally, or by that of hybrids.

Images | Toyota