Is Cody Simpson Competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Pretty sure the last time you heard about Cody Simpson in excruciating detail was when he was in a very high-profile, often NSFW relationship with Miley Cyrus for about 10 months, but surprise — after his and Miley’s break up, Cody put his music endeavors aside to work towards his hopes of becoming an Olympic swimmer! The more you know!

After several months of training, Cody told his Instagram followers that he qualified for his first Olympic trials at 23, a serious feat considering he gave up swimming for 10 years to pursue a career in music:

“I just qualified for my first Olympic trials. I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now. Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as a 13 year old Australian champion when I received an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse. I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more. For this I will be forever grateful. Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am poolside once more. For years I had been fueled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I’d try training again. After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to qualify for next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition in life to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it. I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead! ”

Once Cody secured his spot in Australia’s Olympic swimming trials for the men’s 100 meter butterfly, he worked super hard on his technique and regularly consulted with swim champions Michael Phelps and Ian Thorpe about ways he could continue getting better at his craft. And it seems like that advice paid off. Look at him go!

Cody unfortunately wasn’t so lucky during the butterfly final, though — after having a strong start, he ended up finishing last in the swim trials and had to kiss his dreams of competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games goodbye … for now, at least.

Even though Cody isn’t competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games, he still feels really proud of how close he got to his dream in such a short time. “To be in that final, that is my achievement for this year, that is my gold medal at least for 2021,” he told the Associated Press. “I didn’t expect to be remotely competitive until 2022-23 at the earliest … the cool thing about my swimming is I don’t even know what my best event is yet. I just chose the 100 ‘fly because it was all I had time to race and prepare for this year. “

Cody told The New York Times that he was originally planing to try and earn a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, so this is hardly the last we’ll be seeing of him. And if you’re just dying to see Cody’s Olympic journey, feel free to watch him in Amazon’s four-part docuseries, Head Above Water:

Let’s see how far he’ll go in the next Olympic trials!

