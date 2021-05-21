Is canned tuna just as healthy as fresh? | Life

Canned tuna is one of the most consumed foods. Is it worth switching to fresh tuna, or are they nutritionally the same?

The canned food they have increased their sales during confinement. They are usually cheap, and very convenient to keep, even for months.

Tuna is present in multiple ways in the kitchen: it can be eaten straight from the can, in salads, side dishes, stews, and other recipes. Not only is it very tasty, but it is also a blue Fish, source of high-quality protein, healthy fats, vitamins D, and minerals like iodine.

It is an excellent food for our health, and widely consumed, that is why it is common to ask: Is canned tuna just as healthy as fresh? A question that our colleague Cristina Fernández from Business Insider has tried to answer.

Nutritionally, if we take only the tuna itself, the canned version is very similar to fresh tuna. Namely, canning does not degrade the food, although it does lose some properties. And there are changes that have to do with the recipe of the packaging, more than with the storage itself.

As we say, they are nutritionally similar, but the canning process causes minerals such as calcium and potassium to be lost. In addition, some cans may contain bisphenol A (BPA), an industrial chemical that prevents the material from spoiling, and is considered toxic by the European Chemical Agency (ECHA).

The rest of the differences are provided by the canning recipes. Tuna in oil has more fat and more calories. If consumed like this, olive oil is healthier. What’s more most canned tuna have more salt than fresh, which is counterproductive to health.

The Lidl vacuum sealer is perfect for keeping food fresh for longer or for low-temperature sous-vide vacuum cooking. Includes a 3-meter roll of microwave-safe plastic.

In summary, canned tuna is healthy and nutritionally similar to fresh, but it loses some minerals and may have more fat, calories and salt, depending on whether it is a can of tuna in oil or pickled. It is advisable to buy cans low in salt or oil, or natural.

If you consume canned tuna, keep in mind that there are different qualities. The best is the bonito del norte, with more flavor. Then we have the light tuna, the most common, and in the cheapest cans sometimes there is not even tuna, but melva, a fish of similar taste but of poorer quality.

Read the label and check that at least 65% of the content of the can is tuna, in the versions in oil or pickled, and 70% if it is natural.