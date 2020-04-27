BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday, 27, at the exit of the Palácio da Alvorada, that the “man who decides the economy” in Brazil is the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

“I ended one more meeting here dealing with economics. And the man who decides the economy in Brazil is one: his name is Paulo Guedes. He gives us the north, gives us recommendations and what we really should follow,” said Bolsonaro.

He gave the statement after leaving a meeting with Guedes, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Netto. The ministers were at Bolsonaro’s side during the speech.

As the state, the Minister of Economy frictioned with colleagues at the Esplanade and expressed his opposition to the economic plan announced last week for the post-pandemic coronavirus period.

Guedes even called the BC president to warn that the Pro-Brazil Plan – which foresees an increase in public investments in infrastructure – hinders the BC’s performance in conducting the interest policy.

After Luiz Henrique Mandetta, dismissed from Saúde, and Moro, Guedes entered the process of “frying” triggered by a government wing for insisting on the discourse of maintaining its fiscal adjustment policy.

Market speculation about a possible departure for Guedes increased after Mandetta and Moro’s resignations were motivated by the president’s interference in the two portfolios. The question now being asked in the political arena is whether Guedes will accept Bolsonaro’s interference in his actions. The two former Esplanada colleagues did not accept.

Despite the pressure, the minister has told interlocutors that there is no intention of leaving office, but he also does not intend to change his economic policy of increasing investments via private initiative.

