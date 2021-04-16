Is Brian O’Conner Still Alive in the Fast and Furious Universe?

Fast and Furious director Justin Lin talks about whether Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner is still alive in the action franchise.

Whenever we think of the saga of Fast and furious comes to mind Dominic Toretto from Vin Diesel, but it must be recognized that Brian O’Conner from Paul walker it was one of the basic pillars from the beginning. But unfortunately the actor died in a traffic accident and we could no longer see him in the eighth installment.

In a recent interview, the director of Fast and furious 9, Justin lin, talked about the character Brian O’Conner from Paul walker:

“The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe must be recognized. We’re treating Fast and Furious 9 as the first movie of the last chapter, and at some point it’s something I think about and how we can really show its presence but in a respectful way. So it is always ongoing. I feel like we’ve done it in the ninth in a way that makes me feel good, but as we try to wrap up the saga, it’s something I’ll always keep thinking about. “

The director wants to include the character at some point in the last two films that will be Fast and Furious 10 and 11. Now with the improvements to the special effects, it would not be surprising if we could see him again, especially knowing that he is still alive.

What will the new movie be about?

Fast and furious 9 will show us how Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) pretends to have a quiet life, but when his old enemy returns Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her lost brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena), things will get dangerous again. So he must do what he does best, put his life in serious danger to save the world.

Here we leave you the trailer so you can enjoy the greatest madness at high speeds.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new movie? Leave us your comments below.