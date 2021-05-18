Is bitcoin more harmful to the environment than traditional banking?

As you can see, the total power consumption estimated in the study by Adam Back, one of the fathers of bitcoin, seems quite conservative. It stands at 4.3 GW. Since these estimates include energy losses in mining, the actual consumption of bitcoin could be higher. Digiconomist, for example, estimated 7.9 GW in early 2020.

When those calculations are translated into tangible reality, ecological analysis makes crypto advocates suffer. According to figures from the Center for Alternative Energy at the University of Cambridge, Bitcóin consumes more energy in one year than Argentina or the Netherlands. If bitcoin were a country, it would be among the top 30 energy consuming countries in the world.

Energy efficiency of mining machines

Bitcoin mining hardware has gone through four generations. Initially, the miners used general-purpose servers, where the actual calculations were performed by the CPU (central processing units). This first generation was not very powerful computationally and even less so energetically.

The second generation occurred in late 2010, when miners started using GPUs (graphics processing units). GPUs are designed to perform more parallelism calculations (based on graphics technologies), which can be used efficiently for bitcoin mining.

The third generation arrived in mid-2011, when miners switched to FPGAs (Field Programmable Logic Gate Arrays) and customized computation, increasing computing power and efficiency.

The fourth generation appeared in early 2013 with the introduction of Application Specific Dedicated Integrated Circuits (ASICs), which are optimized to perform cryptographic calculations as efficiently as possible.

However, what worries energetically is not the machines, but the use that is made of them.

Bitcoin and climate change

It is evident that almost any use of the internet today (sending an email, scrolling through social networks, sending money through your bank …) contributes to the carbon emissions of CO₂ into the atmosphere. However, bitcoin exacerbates it.

The University of Cambridge Alternative Energy Center uses the so-called Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (BECI) to calculate your energy consumption. At the time of writing, the BECI is at 150 TWh. The maximum and minimum estimates vary widely and are currently 516 TWh and 47 TWh, respectively.

According to a September 2020 report from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, nearly 40% of crypto mining energy is renewable. It is a good percentage compared to other power users, although that does not seem enough when calculating the real carbon footprint of bitcoin.

If we use the average estimate from the Cambridge Center study, more than 90 TWh of Bitcoin is based on non-renewable energy. Therefore, according to the EPA, electricity consumption from non-renewable energy is roughly equivalent to the consumption of 10 million homes during the year.

Bitcoin’s annual carbon emissions are currently equivalent to 7 billion smartphones on charge, one per inhabitant of the planet. Furthermore, all of the world’s data centers account for about 200 TWh, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). It’s really hard to think that bitcoin mining can add ¾ of that value to the computation.

Proponents of bitcoin hide behind traditional banking energy spending, which covers not only its technologies and bank and card transactions, but also the transport of money, offices, etc.

The CEO of the company Securitize suggests that the traditional banking system, including ATMs, demands approximately 100 TWh per year. Even so, it would be a third behind bitcoin consumption. Another paradox is that the traditional banking system is closing offices, laying off workers and at the same time investing in electronic banking.

All that glitters is not gold (and neither is bitcoin)

If bitcoin were to approach a level of mainstream adoption, the demand for energy for transactions would likely skyrocket as all projections indicate. The idea that bitcoin’s energy use will grow as its price rises is not a mere assumption, as the data supports that as well.

Since bitcoin’s energy consumption grows as its price increases, it could be assumed that the problem would disappear if the price of bitcoin fell, because the financial incentive to “mine” bitcoin would be reduced.

However, all energy estimates and underlying assumptions are subject to uncertainty. In particular, the generation of computers, their source of electrical power and the operation of mining devices pose a significant challenge as the Bitcoin mining industry operates in secrecy.

For example, miners may shut down and give preference to certain devices temporarily, in response to fluctuations in electricity prices and the money market. That is, when the cost of electricity exceeds the income from mining, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, they fall into similar practices of traditional money market management … but that’s another story.