Is bitcoin facing the “mother of all falls”?

Bitcoin technical analysis

Elbitcoin has a significant decline potential towards the minimum theoretical target. First and second figures and preceding upward movement, with which, we have all the ingredients so that we effectively have here the mother of all falls, paraphrasing Mr. Michael Burry.

In the daily series there is nothing bullish right now. Violation of the lower side of the channel at the close of the session yesterday. This opens the way to a goal located by doubling at the 18,568 goal. There is intermediate support at the highs of December 18, 201, at 19.511.

In the 60-minute series, a double maximum is observed with a trap. Bitcoin is still inside the channel. The trend line has already tried to be violated in the early morning. We monitor a new attempt to lose it. The market is defining a lateral movement that we believe prior to a new downward movement from what we have seen in the daily series.

All the restrictions that China is placing is an important negative. Last two support levels are: 31,036.14 and 30,016.82.