Is Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” About Her Ex Boyfriend, Brandon Adams?

In case you missed Billie Eilish’s Apple TV + documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry, she opened up about a lot — and I mean a lot — of aspects of her life, including her previous relationship with Brandon Quentin Adams (aka 7: AMP). So when Billie released her first album single, “Your Power,” back in April and the lyrics mentioned a toxic relationship, many assumed Billie was referring to Brandon. Now, though, Billie is setting the record straight once and for all.

While speaking on the “Your Power” assumptions, Billie told Rolling Stone, “Everybody needs to shut up,” LOL. She explained that the documentary “was a microscopic, tiny, tiny little bit of that relationship” and added that “nobody knows about any of that — at all. I just wish people could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time. “

Something else Billie revealed? That the reactions she received for The World’s a Little Blurry made her realize she’s never going to “name names” when it comes to inspiration for her songs. “You should absolutely respect me giving you this much information and saying, ‘This is all you get.’ The rest is for my own brain, ‘”she said.

Still, Billie did say the songs on her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever are “more honest” than those from debut When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, which according to her, were “almost all fictional.”

There are some things Billie hopes her fans took away from “Your Power” though. “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it,” she said. “And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”

