Is Ben Affleck wearing an old gift JLo gave him?

It seems that Ben affleck he still has a very special gift that he gave him Jennifer Lopez when they were dating, more than 17 years ago in the days of ‘Bennifer’. The fans of the emblematic couple have not missed any details of the reunion of ‘Bennifer’, so much so that an account on social networks noted that last Sunday the 48-year-old actor was wearing “the same watch that JLo gave him while they were filming Jenny From The Block. According to Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, the watch in question would be one that JLo gave him while they were filming the 2002 Jenny from the Block music video, in which by the way, the Argo star also appears.



© Grosby Group A fan of the couple noticed that Ben Affleck wore the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002 when they filmed their Jenny from the Block video in Miami

“Does he normally wear a watch or is it something new?” Asked a user on Twitter, to which a Bennifer fan account replied, “It’s something totally new.” Of the first times he was photographed with the piece in question, it was in 2003 when he attended a Lakers game with Jennifer. The couple got engaged in 2002 and were about to get married the following year, but they canceled their plans and at the beginning of 2004, they ended definitively. A close source told Entertainment Tonight that “the flirting” would have started in February.

“Ben has always had an affinity with Jennifer and he was the one who took the initiative and made the effort to reconnect, romantically speaking,” added the insider. “He wanted to explore things with her beyond friendship and they have both really enjoyed spending time together.”

“Jen and Ben have been in contact since their breakup and had seen each other from time to time, but as friends,” the insider added. “In February, things became more of a flirtation. Ben started chasing Jen and made it clear that he wanted more than friendship. The two have always shared a strong bond and are spending time together to see if there is a spark or if only two friends find comfort in each other. ”