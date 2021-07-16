is being able to play whatever you want, whenever you want

After countless rumors and leaks, Valve announced yesterday the Steam Deck, its console? laptop. Actually calling it a console is wrong, because the Steam Deck is not a console, It is a full-fledged PC that we can take anywhere and that allows us to do with it virtually whatever we want. And that is precisely why the device is so interesting.

We will have to wait until the end of the year for the Steam Deck to reach users and we can put the glove on it to test it, but the promises that Valve makes us with this hybrid is worthy of the hype train. Because it is not only having the immense Steam catalog in the palm of your hand: is to have all the PC gaming options in your pocket, is to be able to play what we want, when we want.

Steam Deck datasheet

steam deck

dimensions and weight

298 x 117 x 49 mm

669 grams

screen

7 inch LCD

Resolution 1,280 x 800 pixels

Format 16:10

60 Hz

400 nits

Tactile

Automatic brightness

processor

AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c / 8t, 2.4-3.5 GHz

APU Power: 4-15W

gpu

8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1-1.6 GHz

RAM

16 GB LPDDR5

storage

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2×1

256 GB NVMe SSD (4xPCIe Gen 3)

512GB High Speed ​​NVMe SSD (4xPCIe Gen 3)

expansion

Micro SD

controls

ABXY buttons

Cross-piece

Analog Triggers L and R

Front L and R buttons

View and Menu Buttons

4 x assignable grip buttons

2 x capacitive analog sticks

2 x square trackpads (32.5mm)

Six axis gyroscope

connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi ac, 2×2 MIMO

Audio

Stereo with integrated DSP

Dual microphone

3.5mm jack

Multichannel audio

drums

40 Wh, up to 8 hours of playtime

45W USB Type-C PD3.0 Power Supply

software

Steam OS

price

64 GB: 419 euros

256 GB: 549 euros

512 GB: 679 euros

Steam yes, but also everything else

The Steam Deck is not a high-end gaming PC nor does it need to. It does not have the power you would expect from a computer created exclusively for gaming, but it does have the necessary capabilities to, in principle, move any title in HD (the screen does not give for more) at a decent frame rate (with a maximum of 60 Hz).

The Steam Deck is not going to charm those looking to play ‘Call of Duty’ or ‘Battlefield’ with 360 Hz, but it is a way to carry PC games in your pocket, from indies to triple A, and access them at any time. We will have to see how it behaves with games that are designed only and exclusively for keyboard and mouse, but the idea is understood (that’s where the dock comes into play, we’ll go with it right away).

In any case, the really interesting thing is that the Steam Deck is a PC. The device has a version of SteamOS optimized for portable gaming, but it is still a Linux system with Proton, a compatibility layer that makes it possible to run games without developers having to adapt them.

Although the experience pivots around Steam, we can access the desktop without problem. Moreover, to quote Valve verbatim, “Steam Deck is a PC, so you can install third-party software and operating systems“That includes Windows and opens a whole world of potential possibilities that go beyond Steam. We will have to see how easy it is to install Windows, how the interface behaves and how the games run, but it is something viable.

Steam has a huge presence on PC, but there are many other options to play with, see Epic Games, the Ubisoft launcher, Blizzard, etc.. We can use Steam (and surely we are well stocked with games), but if we want we can use any other service that we please. In the end, they are still platforms for downloading computer games.

And what is one of the most interesting platforms to play on PC? Exactly, Xbox Game Pass. With Steam Deck, you won’t need a desktop gaming PC or Xbox to exploit the service. Now we can open the Xbox app, download the latest from Bethesda or Microsoft (think of ‘DOOM Eternal’, ‘Age of Empires IV’ or a ‘Starfield’, for example) and play while we go on the train, on the bus or while we are lying on the sofa.

But it goes further. Is there a game that we cannot play in the desired quality? Well, no problem, because there we have the gaming services in the cloud. It would be enough to access Google Stadia, Xbox xCloud, NVIDIA GeForce Now or Amazon Luna (when available), launch the game and that’s it. The Steam Deck has WiFi and the TV dock has Ethernetso the experience shouldn’t be bad.

And speaking of the dock, let’s talk about the dock (which will have to be purchased separately). It is true that the key to the Steam Deck is portability, but Valve has not forgotten those who want play on a big screen and for them it will create the official docking station. This will have DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0, so we can connect to any compatible TV or monitor to play big. Resolution with the dock will not be limited to 720p, but increasing it can be expected to affect performance slightly.

Any peripheral can be connected to the dock via USB, including keyboard and mouse

In any case, and leaving aside the dock, what is clear is that the way we play is changing. From a few years ago until now we have seen companies focus on offering their games on the more devices, the better (especially when it comes to the cloud) and bet on portability. In fact, Nintendo may be the greatest exponent of this second premise and the shot has come out of fear.

We will have to see how the Steam Decks work when they hit the market and if all these promises come to fruition. It is true that Steam has not been successful with either the Steam Machines or the Steam Link, but this new proposal has a lot of potential. Despite its price, it is not exactly low.

The most affordable model costs 419 euros and has 64 GB of eMMC storage. The 256 GB mounts an NVMe SSD and costs 549 euros and 512GB features the fastest NVMe SSDIt costs 679 euros and also has a “premium anti-reflective screen”.